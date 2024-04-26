Threads Surpasses 150 Million Monthly Active Users, Mark Zuckerberg Reveals

(CTN News) – Mark Zuckerberg, the billionaire founder of Meta, announced during Meta’s Q1 2024 earnings call that Threads, the social networking app vying with X (formerly Twitter), has reached a milestone of over 150 million monthly active users, up from 130 million in February.

This growth indicates a stable trajectory for the platform. Speaking on Wednesday, April 24, during Meta’s Q1 2024 earnings call, Zuckerberg said, “Threads is growing well too. There are now more than 150M monthly activities, and it continues to generally be on the trajectory I hoped to see. My daughters would want me to mention that Taylor Swift is now on Threads — that was a big deal in my house.

Recent Developments and Future Prospects

In recent months, Threads has taken steps towards integrating with ActivityPub, a decentralized protocol utilized by networks such as Mastodon.

In March, the platform allowed users in the U.S. who are 18 years and older to connect their accounts to the Fediverse, expanding visibility across other servers.

Furthermore, Meta intends to broaden Threads’ API access to a wider range of developers by June, empowering them to craft experiences around the social network.

However, it remains uncertain whether Threads will authorize developers to create fully-fledged third-party clients.

Notably, Meta recently launched its AI chatbot across Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, but omitted Threads. This decision may stem from Threads’ lack of native direct messaging functionality.

In another update, Threads introduced a trial feature enabling users to automatically archive their posts after a specified period. Users also have the option to individually archive or unarchive posts and choose their visibility settings.

Despite being relatively new, at approximately nine months old, Threads has steadily expanded its user base under Meta’s guidance.

The Rise of Meta Threads

Launched on June 5 last year, Meta Threads burst onto the scene as a “text-based conversation app,” offering users the ability to share messages up to 500 characters long, along with links, photos, and videos.

The app made a splash upon its debut, with over 10 million users flocking to it from the get-go. It also quickly hit the milestone of 1 million downloads on the Google PlayStore within just one day of its launch.

Threads generated considerable buzz, enticing many users intrigued by its distinct features that set it apart from Twitter.

Despite its promising beginnings and the initial surge in sign-ups, Threads encountered a notable decline in active users shortly after its introduction.

Although it attracted over 100 million users within the first five days, more than half of them eventually tapered off their usage. Third-party data from SimilarWeb revealed a stark decrease in daily active users on Android.

For instance, the number plunged from 49 million on July 7 to 23.6 million on July 14, and then further dwindled to 12.6 million by July 23. This downward trend in active usage signaled a significant challenge for Threads in sustaining user engagement and retention over time.

