Ex-Self Exiled PM Nawaz Sharif Set to Reclaim PML-N Leadership

(CTN News) – In a significant announcement, Rana Sanaullah, the President of the Punjab chapter of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), declared on Friday that Nawaz Sharif would soon resume his position at the helm of the ruling party.

This statement comes on the heels of what Sanaullah referred to as a “clean chit” from both the courts and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for Nawaz Sharif, who has faced multiple legal challenges in the past.

Nawaz Sharif Poised for PML-N Leadership Return, Says Former Security Czar

Speaking to journalists in Lahore following a meeting of the party’s leadership, the former security czar emphasized, “Nawaz Sharif will lead the party again. The PML-N will move forward under his leadership.”

Highlighting Nawaz Sharif’s recent legal clearance, Sanaullah reiterated, “The PML-N supremo got a ‘clean chit’ from the courts.”

Nawaz Sharif vacated the country’s prime ministerial office in 2017 after being disqualified for life from holding public office by the Supreme Court on grounds of not declaring a receivable salary.

Subsequently, in February 2018, he was also disqualified as PML-N president by the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case, citing violation of Articles 62 and 63, which prohibit individuals with certain convictions from leading political parties.

However, Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan from a four-year self-imposed exile in London in October of the previous year.

The landscape changed further on January 8, 2024, when the Supreme Court overturned lifetime bans on contesting elections for individuals with criminal convictions, paving the way for Nawaz Sharif to potentially make a fourth bid for power.

Nawaz Sharif’s Leadership and Party Alignment

Sanaullah, in his interaction with journalists, expressed confidence in Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, stating, “We would overcome our shortcomings under the leadership of Nawaz.”

He also affirmed that the PML-N would align with Nawaz’s narrative, whether it leans towards “resistance or reconciliation.”

Regarding the party’s internal structure, Sanaullah clarified that while the position of “Quaid” exists, the operational leadership within the party lies with the president.

Notably, after Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification in 2018, PML-N leaders had conferred upon him the title of “Quaid” for life.

Providing insight into the day’s meeting, Sanaullah disclosed that PML-N leaders had put forth effective proposals concerning the country’s current political situation. “Nawaz Sharif has been requested to retake the party’s leadership,” he affirmed.

He further praised the performance of the PML-N-led Punjab government, highlighting Maryam Nawaz’s efforts to alleviate the hardships faced by the populace.

The party’s leadership expressed satisfaction with the performance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, he added.