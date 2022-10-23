Is From Scratch Returning With Season 2, Release Date, Cast List, Story Plot, Update?

(CTN News) – Scratch; It’s the perfect dose of loss and love for people who like this genre. Netflix is back with another tale of the rocky romance but will there be a season 2?

Here’s what we know along with a tentative release date.

From Scratch is a show made by Attica Locke and Tembi Locke, based on Tembi Locke’s memoir. A story depicts the quest for love of an artist.

Almost every episode now features a complicated relationship. There are also emotional struggles as well as difficult realities. There is bound to be a great deal of demand for season 2, but will there be one?

We Know When From Scratch Returns With Season 2, Cast List, Story Plot, and Updates

Netflix released the series on October 21st, 2022. This series is perfect for late-night binges since each episode is available from the release date.

From Scratch is based on a true story of a couple’s beautiful and heartwarming journey. From Scratch is about a professional artist who finds romance with a chef in Italy.

The show spans continents and cultures as they embark on a life-changing journey packed with drama, loss, and love.

Amy, the protagonist of From Scratch, is torn between her artistic dreams and her father’s expectations when she first arrives in Italy for an art program. As she is unsure what to do, fate plays its hand and she meets a charming chef who changes the course of their lives forever.

Total episodes and running time from scratch

The From Scratch series consists of eight episodes. There are 49 to 58 minutes in each episode, making the series a total of 422 minutes, or 7 hours and 2 minutes.

The First Episode: First Tastes The second episode is Carne e Ossa A Villa is the third episode. This is a broom. There is a cake. Bitter Almonds: Episode 4 The fifth episode is called Bread and Brine Heirlooms: Episode 6 Between the Fire and the Pan: Episode 7 The 8th episode: Aftertastes

