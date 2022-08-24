Connect with us

Entertainment

HBO's 'House Of the Dragon' Premiere Broke Records, Over 10 Million Viewers
Advertisement

Entertainment

"The Last of Us" Is Scheduled To Be Released Sometime In 2023.

Entertainment Hollywood News News

'House of the Dragon': All The Nerdiest Stuff You Need To Know

Entertainment

Netflix's Upcoming Movie 'The Great Flood': Everything We Know So Far

Entertainment Hollywood News

Echoes Season 2, Comes To Netflix, Release Date, and Update

Entertainment

The Rehearsal's Season Concludes With A Cathartic Climax

Entertainment

Is It Better to Go to a Comedy Show on a Weekday or Weekend?

Entertainment

Thailand Movie Legend & Director Sombat Metanee has Dies at 85

Entertainment

Tim Burton's 'Wednesday' Netflix Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And More

Entertainment

Can House Of the Dragon Save the HBO Franchise?

Entertainment

Soap2Day 2022 - Watch Free HD Movies & TV Series On Soap2day.to

Entertainment

Tamilrockers 2022 – Watch & Download Latest Tamil, Telugu Movies On Tamilrockers.com

Entertainment

iBOMMA 2022: How To Download Latest Movies in HD On Ibomma.net

Entertainment

Anne Heche ‘Is Not Expected to Survive’ After Crash

Entertainment

Legendary Motown Songwriter Lamont Dozier Dies At 81

Entertainment News

Olivia Newton-John Passes Away at Age 73

Entertainment

iBOMMA 2022 - Watch Latest Tamil, Telugu, And Free Download On ibomma.com

Entertainment News

Anne Heche in Stable Condition After Fiery Car Crash, Family Asks for prayers - Update

Entertainment

In 'Thirteen Lives', Ron Howard Favors Realism Over Drama

Entertainment

The Sandman Is A Dream Come True For Fans And Non-Fans Alike On Netflix

Entertainment

HBO’s ‘House Of the Dragon’ Premiere Broke Records, Over 10 Million Viewers

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

19 seconds ago

on

HBO's 'House Of the Dragon Premiere Broke Records, Over 10 Million Viewers

(CTN News) – HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon‘ premiere turned out to be its biggest premiere ever.

On Sunday night, HBO’s new original series ‘House Of the Dragon‘ premiered to over 10 million viewers on its streaming portal and television, which is the most ever for a new series.

In addition, the ‘Thrones prequel remained a top trend on Twitter for more than 14 hours, as well as on various social media sites.

As a result of the influx of legions streaming the premiere episode of the fantasy drama yesterday, HBO Max crashed.

While millions of HBO subscribers watched the first episode, at least 3000 American fans complained about the outage.

“House of the Dragon is being viewed by millions of HBO Max subscribers this evening,” HBO said.

In response, HBO released an official statement. “House of the Dragon is being successfully viewed by millions of HBO Max subscribers this evening,” it said.

1296

Currently, a small number of users trying to connect via Fire TV devices are experiencing issues, and we are in the process of resolving the issue for them.”

HBO Max launched the show on Sunday, August 21 200 years before the events of George R.R. Martin’s novel series ‘A Song Of Ice and Fire’.

Martin co-wrote the show with Ryan Condal, while Sapochnik, Yaitanes, Kilner, and Patel provide the direction.

Aside from Emma D’Arcy, the web series also stars Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Rhys Ifans.

On August 28, ‘House of The Dragon’ will release its second episode.

Related CTN News:
Related Topics:
Continue Reading