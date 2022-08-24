HBO’s ‘House Of the Dragon’ Premiere Broke Records, Over 10 Million Viewers

(CTN News) – HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon‘ premiere turned out to be its biggest premiere ever.

On Sunday night, HBO’s new original series ‘House Of the Dragon‘ premiered to over 10 million viewers on its streaming portal and television, which is the most ever for a new series.

In addition, the ‘Thrones prequel remained a top trend on Twitter for more than 14 hours, as well as on various social media sites.

As a result of the influx of legions streaming the premiere episode of the fantasy drama yesterday, HBO Max crashed.

While millions of HBO subscribers watched the first episode, at least 3000 American fans complained about the outage.

“House of the Dragon is being viewed by millions of HBO Max subscribers this evening,” HBO said.

In response, HBO released an official statement. “House of the Dragon is being successfully viewed by millions of HBO Max subscribers this evening,” it said.

Currently, a small number of users trying to connect via Fire TV devices are experiencing issues, and we are in the process of resolving the issue for them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)

HBO Max launched the show on Sunday, August 21 200 years before the events of George R.R. Martin’s novel series ‘A Song Of Ice and Fire’.

Martin co-wrote the show with Ryan Condal, while Sapochnik, Yaitanes, Kilner, and Patel provide the direction.

Aside from Emma D’Arcy, the web series also stars Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Rhys Ifans.

On August 28, ‘House of The Dragon’ will release its second episode.

Related CTN News: