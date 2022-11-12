Connect with us

God of War Ragnarok Shattered Runes: What Do They Do?
10 seconds ago

(CTN News) – In God of War Ragnarok, Shattered Runes are resources you can find while exploring the Nine Realms, but they can only be converted into Hacksilver.

Despite the fact that they are not particularly common, you will be able to find them in numerous places throughout God of War Ragnarok. This is particularly true as the game moves into its later stages.

In order to provide you with the most up-to-date information, here are all the things you need to know about Shattered Runes in God of War Ragnarok, including what they are for and how to obtain them.

In God of War Ragnarok, the Shattered Runes serve a variety of purposes

It should be noted that Shattered Runes serve no other purpose than to be converted into Hacksilver. There you have it. That’s all there is to it. It is simply a matter of walking to any of the dwarf smiths’ shops and navigating to the ‘Sell’ section in the menu.

In the Resources section, you can see that you can exchange 50 Shattered Runes for 5,000 Hacksilver at a time under the Shattered Runes tab. If you have 5,000 Hacksilver, it is certainly a decent amount that can help you with your next armor upgrade. However, you won’t likely have that many Shattered Runes until quite a few hours into God of War Ragnarok.

We have not been able to find any other uses for Shattered Runes besides exchanging them for Hacksilver, which we have not been able to find anywhere else.

The upgrades for every weapon attachment, armor piece, and other upgrade that you can find in the game do not have any uses in crafting. This is as far as we’ve been able to tell, and we’ve checked each upgrade for each weapon attachment, armor piece, and other upgrade.

The most effective way to get Shattered Runes in God of War Ragnarok

It should be noted that Shattered Runes are one of the resources in God of War Ragnarok that you tend to accumulate by mistake, similar to Hacksilver.

The simple act of exploring, opening chests, and defeating enemies will yield plenty of Shattered Runes by the end of the game, you will be practically swimming in them. The following are all the ways that we have discovered to be able to obtain Shattered Runes:

