How To Use Copilot In Microsoft Word And Excel?

Arsi Mughal

Published

3 mins ago

on

How To Use Copilot in Microsoft Word and Excel?

How To Use Copilot: Interested in leveraging Copilot within Microsoft Word and Excel? As part of Microsoft’s AI suite, Copilot enhances productivity by offering generative AI capabilities.

Whether you’re crafting documents or summarizing content, Copilot can assist you effectively.

How to Use Copilot in MS Word:

  • Step 1: Begin with a new blank document.
  • Step 2: Locate the “Draft with Copilot” section and input your prompt, such as “Develop a proposal for a new addition to the Fourth Coffee latte selection.”
  • Step 3: Click on “Generate,” prompting Copilot to create content based on your input.
  • Step 4: After Copilot generates the content, you have options: keep it, regenerate with the icon, discard it, or refine it by providing specific instructions (e.g., “Make it more concise”).

Remember, Copilot for Microsoft 365 provides a draft, which you should review and adjust to ensure it aligns with your tone and style.

If the generated draft doesn’t meet your needs, refine your prompt by adding specifics like “…for the seasonal latte lineup.” You can also fine-tune the result by entering instructions into the compose box within Copilot’s options bar after a response is generated.

How to Use Copilot in Excel:

  • Step 1: Open Excel and the database you intend to work with.
  • Step 2: Spot the Copilot ribbon icon in the top-right corner. If prompted, activate Autosave by clicking the green button, as it’s necessary for Copilot’s use.
  • Step 3: Select the data portion you want Copilot to engage with. You can choose a cell range by clicking and dragging with your mouse (or tapping and dragging with your finger). Alternatively, hold Shift and select multiple cells for a specific range.
  • Step 4: For individual data points, hold Ctrl and click on each one you wish to include.
  • Step 5: Click on the chat box labeled “Ask a question or make a request about data in a table,” and input your request or question.
  • Step 6: Begin with a general query like “How can Copilot assist me?” or be specific by asking Copilot to create a graph, organize data, or identify insights.
  • Step 7: Press Enter or click the arrow icon to submit your query.
  • Step 8: Allow Copilot a moment to process and provide a response.
  • Step 9: Based on Copilot’s response, follow up with additional prompts or use the prompt book within the chat window for inspiration.

Note: Accessing Copilot in Excel requires a subscription to the Copilot Pro plan, which includes a free trial. This subscription enables use in the online, free versions of Microsoft 365 Office applications like Excel. For offline use, a subscription to Microsoft 365 or access through a free trial is also necessary.

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

