Watching Black Panther 2: Is Wakanda Forever On Disney Plus?

(CTN News) – In anticipation of the release of Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever on November 11, where can you watch Black Panther 2?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has had a significant year in 2022, and Marvel Studios shows no signs of slowing down as we approach the end of the year. Marvel’s highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s Black Panther has finally arrived after an incredible stretch of theatrical and television releases.

There are already preparations in place for audiences around the world to flock to theaters to see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is expected to be one of the most anticipated films of the year.

As Marvel fans eagerly await the release of their latest entry, they have many questions, primarily how they will be able to watch the film and whether it will be viewed on demand or exclusively in theaters.

Black Panther 2: Where to watch

You can stream the first Black Panther film on Disney Plus before going to see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. With a Disney Plus subscription, you can watch all Marvel Studios films featuring characters from the franchise, including Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

The best place to watch Black Panther 2

To see Black Panther 2, you will need to visit your local theater as the film will be released exclusively in theaters. It is good news that the film will be available in thousands of theaters across the country, so you should be able to easily find showtimes that are convenient for your schedule.

Is Wakana Forever available on Disney Plus?

At present, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is not available on Disney Plus, and it is not expected to be available until late December at the earliest.

In spite of Disney eventually releasing its various studios’ films on Disney Plus for subscribers to watch via its streaming platform, most major releases typically do not appear on Disney Plus until at least 45-60 days after their theatrical release.

SEE ALSO:

Watch Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Promo Video For Day 31