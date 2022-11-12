Connect with us

Entertainment

Kevin Conroy: Iconic Batman Voice Actor, Dies At 66
Advertisement

Entertainment

Watching Black Panther 2: Is Wakanda Forever On Disney Plus?

Entertainment

'SNL' Staff Writers Boycott Show Over Dave Chappelle Hosting Gig

Entertainment

CMA Awards 2022: Winners List

Entertainment

Watch Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Promo Video For Day 31

Entertainment

Pinocchio's Trailer Will Give You Life

Entertainment

5 Things you might have Missed in the finale of House of Dragon

Entertainment

Singer Aaron Carter, Brother of BSB' Nick Carter, dies at 34

Entertainment

'My Policeman' Spotted In Europe: Where Was It Filmed?

Entertainment

Avatar 2 Repeats An Iconic Scene (And Teases A New Romance)

Entertainment

Zac Efron New Haircut Draws Comparisons To THIS Character From 'Shrek'

Entertainment

In Blockbuster, Why Does No One Act Their Age?

Entertainment

Watch A Christmas Story Christmas' Full Trailer Here

Entertainment

When Will The Simpsons Death Note Halloween Parody Air?

Entertainment

Drummer D.H. Peligro Of The Dead Kennedys, Red Hot Chili Peppers Has Died At The Age Of 63

Entertainment

In 'The Witcher' Season 4, Liam Hemsworth Replaces Henry Cavill

Entertainment

Brooke Eden And Hilary Hoover Have Married Again In Mexico. It Will Be The Singer's Second Marriage To Her Wife

Entertainment

This Topless Selfie Of Madonna Shows Her In a Celebratory And Confident State

Entertainment

Everything You Need to Know about Paramount Plus

Entertainment

While Eating Chinese Food, Millie Bobby Brown Likes To Watch Mariah Carey Sing

Entertainment

Kevin Conroy: Iconic Batman Voice Actor, Dies At 66

Published

22 seconds ago

on

Kevin Conroy: Iconic Batman Voice Actor, Dies At 66

(CT NEWS) – Kevin Conroy, who voiced Batman in countless animated TV shows, films, and video games, passed away earlier this year, Warner Bros. confirmed.

In Batman: The Animated Series, Conroy portrayed Bruce Wayne and his superhero alter-ego.

Throughout the years, he returned many times to various animated TV shows and movies and video games such as Arkham Knight and Arkham City. In a 2019 episode of Batwoman, he reprised his classic role.

Andrea Romano, who had the pleasure of casting and directing Kevin Conroy, said of the actor,

“Kevin was far more than an actor whom I had the pleasure of casting and directing – he was a good friend for 30+ years whose compassion and generous nature knew no boundaries.”

“I will always remember Kevin Conroy’s kind heart, beautifully deep laugh, and genuine love of life.”

The Hollywood Reporter also received a statement from Mark Hamill, who played The Joker opposite Conroy on several occasions.

“Kevin was perfection,” Hamill said. “I loved him like a brother, and he was one of my favourite people on earth. Throughout everything he did, his decency shone through. My spirits were lifted as soon as I saw or spoke with him.”

Earlier today (November 11), Diane Pershing, who played DC villain Poison Ivy alongside Conroy in Batman: The Animated Series, announced her death on Facebook.

In a letter, she wrote:

“We received sad news yesterday: Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman, passed away. Despite being ill for a while, he spent a lot of time at cons, much to the delight of his fans. Not just by the cast of the series but by his legion of fans worldwide… RIP, friend.”

Below are more tributes to Kevin Conroy.

 

RELATED CTN NEWS:

‘SNL’ Staff Writers Boycott Show Over Dave Chappelle Hosting Gig

CMA Awards 2022: Winners List

Watching Black Panther 2: Is Wakanda Forever On Disney Plus?

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading