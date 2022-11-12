Kevin Conroy: Iconic Batman Voice Actor, Dies At 66

(CT NEWS) – Kevin Conroy, who voiced Batman in countless animated TV shows, films, and video games, passed away earlier this year, Warner Bros. confirmed.

In Batman: The Animated Series, Conroy portrayed Bruce Wayne and his superhero alter-ego.

Throughout the years, he returned many times to various animated TV shows and movies and video games such as Arkham Knight and Arkham City. In a 2019 episode of Batwoman, he reprised his classic role.

Andrea Romano, who had the pleasure of casting and directing Kevin Conroy, said of the actor,

“Kevin was far more than an actor whom I had the pleasure of casting and directing – he was a good friend for 30+ years whose compassion and generous nature knew no boundaries.”

“I will always remember Kevin Conroy’s kind heart, beautifully deep laugh, and genuine love of life.”

The Hollywood Reporter also received a statement from Mark Hamill, who played The Joker opposite Conroy on several occasions.

“Kevin was perfection,” Hamill said. “I loved him like a brother, and he was one of my favourite people on earth. Throughout everything he did, his decency shone through. My spirits were lifted as soon as I saw or spoke with him.”

Earlier today (November 11), Diane Pershing, who played DC villain Poison Ivy alongside Conroy in Batman: The Animated Series, announced her death on Facebook.

In a letter, she wrote:

“We received sad news yesterday: Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman, passed away. Despite being ill for a while, he spent a lot of time at cons, much to the delight of his fans. Not just by the cast of the series but by his legion of fans worldwide… RIP, friend.”

Below are more tributes to Kevin Conroy.

I don’t have the words. Not today. My heart is broken. There will never be another. He IS #Batman. #RIPLEGEND pic.twitter.com/hJcUVEVeWm — tara strong (@tarastrong) November 11, 2022

So sad to hear about Kevin Conroy. He was THE voice of Batman for generations, including our INJUSTICE games. So iconic. What a loss. RIP 🙁 pic.twitter.com/JpgRwIGDAh — Ed Boon (@noobde) November 11, 2022

His was the best.

He will always be the best.

He was my Batman.

He was my friend. He’ll never fully know how much he inspired me but I’m sure glad I told him every chance I got. Thank you, Kevin. To sleep, to sleep, perchance to dream… — Troy Baker (@TroyBakerVA) November 11, 2022

Devastating. Kevin was a remarkable man inside and out. I will truly miss those big hugs and that magical voice. You will always be my batman. Rest in Peace my friend. Flash #kevinconroy #Batman #justiceleague pic.twitter.com/rReMdBaPh3 — Michael Rosenbaum (@michaelrosenbum) November 11, 2022

🦇 Wow. Very sad to see this. What an absolute legend. Rest in peace. #KevinConroy #Batman https://t.co/kfpyyqQEnO — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) November 11, 2022

