Watch Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Promo Video For Day 31

(CTN News) – Bigg Boss Tamil returned for its sixth season on Vijay Television. Currently, the show is in full swing. The show’s host, actor Kamal Haasan, welcomed twenty contestants to the Bigg Boss house.

After no one was eliminated in the first week, two contestants left the Bigg Boss house in the second week. First, Youtuber GP Muthu resigned from the show. As a result of the nomination, dance master Shanthi was eliminated after receiving the lowest number of votes. In the following weeks, singer and rapper Asal and model Sherina were evicted from the house.

The show continues to impress the audience with the remaining contestants. Myna Nandhini has been selected as captain for this week, while Azeem, Aysha, Vikraman, ADK, Dhanalakshmi, Ram, and Maheshwari have been nominated for elimination.

This week, Bigg Boss assigned the housemates an interesting task. The contestants were divided into two teams and instructed to prepare and sell sweets. These shops were then named by competitors. Two teams named their shops Kanna Latte and Adi Thanadai, respectively. They were instructed to make sweets and sell them using the items provided by Bigg Boss.

The show’s team recently released the first promo video for the 31st day. During this clip, one can see the arguments and issues that arose between the contestants. Dhana lakshmi was making sweets when Manikanta Rajesh snatched the material from her hands.

As the argument between the two inmates escalated, the people in the house attempted to resolve the issue. There has been a viral video of the two fighting.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 is broadcast on Star Vijay and Disney+ Hotstar. On Disney+ Hotstar, viewers can also watch a 24/7 live stream.

Who are Bigg Boss 6 contestants Tamil?

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Contestants List 3.1 Ashwin Kumar.

3.2 Rachitha Mahalaxmi.

3.3 Manisha Yadav.

3.4 VJ Rakshan.

3.5 Rajalakshmi Senthil Ganesan.

3.6 Mukesh Ravi.

3.7 VJ Archana.

3.8 Shilpa Manjunath.

