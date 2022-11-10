Pinocchio’s Trailer Will Give You Life

(CTN News) – “Pinocchio” by Guillermo del Toro has come a long way. Not only was it held up for over a decade, but a live-action reboot with Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Keegan-Michael Key was coming out soon.

According to Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb, it’s getting pretty good reviews. Also, it’s the first time Netflix has streamed a feature film shortly after its theatrical release, joining HBO Max and other streaming services.

The hype has been building since the first teaser trailer came out nine months ago, and even more since the official teaser trailer dropped three months later.

Many fans are still excited to see Guillermo del Toro’s take on the classic tale, despite the fact that Netflix revealed that Guillermo’s anti-Pinocchio story would change some pivotal parts. Maybe even the biggest skeptics will give it a try after watching the new trailer.

Life is a wonderful gift, says the trailer

First and second teasers showed Jiminy Cricket (Ewan McGregor), who insists audiences will get a very different “Pinocchio” story.

There’s a whole minute of extra footage and a deeper look at the story and characters in the new trailer.

We begin with Pinocchio’s social stigma from the townspeople who don’t understand him, his attempt to get away from Geppetto (David Bradley)’s house to avoid being a burden, and his turbulent relationship with Count Volpe, voiced by Christoph Waltz.

In the original story, the character was actually portrayed as a talking fox, so “volpe” means “fox.”

Last but not least, if the trailer syncs up with the full-length feature, there will be a happy reunion between father, wooden son, and Spazzatura (Kate Blanchet). It’s the end that really tugs at your heartstrings.

As a woods sprite (Tilda Swinton) tells Pinocchio about eternal life, splash screens with stylized text say, “This holiday season, love will give you life.”

At the very end, Jiminy Cricket reminds the watching audience that “Life is a wonderful gift!” You’ll never know how long you’ve got with someone until they’re gone.

Is Pinocchio 2022 out?

On March 9, 2022, the first look at the upcoming adaptation was released, revealing that the film would be released in September of that year. The teaser trailer and poster for Pinocchio debuted on May 31, 2022, announcing the premiere date of September 8 on Disney+, coinciding with Disney+ Day.

