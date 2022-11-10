Connect with us

Entertainment

Pinocchio's Trailer Will Give You Life
Advertisement

Entertainment

Watch Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Promo Video For Day 31

Entertainment

5 Things you might have Missed in the finale of House of Dragon

Entertainment

Singer Aaron Carter, Brother of BSB' Nick Carter, dies at 34

Entertainment

'My Policeman' Spotted In Europe: Where Was It Filmed?

Entertainment

Avatar 2 Repeats An Iconic Scene (And Teases A New Romance)

Entertainment

Zac Efron New Haircut Draws Comparisons To THIS Character From 'Shrek'

Entertainment

In Blockbuster, Why Does No One Act Their Age?

Entertainment

Watch A Christmas Story Christmas' Full Trailer Here

Entertainment

When Will The Simpsons Death Note Halloween Parody Air?

Entertainment

Drummer D.H. Peligro Of The Dead Kennedys, Red Hot Chili Peppers Has Died At The Age Of 63

Entertainment

In 'The Witcher' Season 4, Liam Hemsworth Replaces Henry Cavill

Entertainment

Brooke Eden And Hilary Hoover Have Married Again In Mexico. It Will Be The Singer's Second Marriage To Her Wife

Entertainment

This Topless Selfie Of Madonna Shows Her In a Celebratory And Confident State

Entertainment

Everything You Need to Know about Paramount Plus

Entertainment

While Eating Chinese Food, Millie Bobby Brown Likes To Watch Mariah Carey Sing

Entertainment

Paul Pelosi's Alleged Attacker Posted Multiple Conspiracy Theories

Entertainment

Panic! 'House Of Memories' To Be Released Sped Up And Slowed Down: Here's Why

Entertainment

Butcher Babies Throw Down The Metal Cover Of "Best Friend"

Entertainment

'The Sopranos' Michael Imperioli Crashes a Car With James Gandolfini

Entertainment

Pinocchio’s Trailer Will Give You Life

Published

2 hours ago

on

Pinocchio's Trailer Will Give You Life

(CTN News) – “Pinocchio” by Guillermo del Toro has come a long way. Not only was it held up for over a decade, but a live-action reboot with Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Keegan-Michael Key was coming out soon.

According to Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb, it’s getting pretty good reviews. Also, it’s the first time Netflix has streamed a feature film shortly after its theatrical release, joining HBO Max and other streaming services.

The hype has been building since the first teaser trailer came out nine months ago, and even more since the official teaser trailer dropped three months later.

Many fans are still excited to see Guillermo del Toro’s take on the classic tale, despite the fact that Netflix revealed that Guillermo’s anti-Pinocchio story would change some pivotal parts. Maybe even the biggest skeptics will give it a try after watching the new trailer.

Life is a wonderful gift, says the trailer

First and second teasers showed Jiminy Cricket (Ewan McGregor), who insists audiences will get a very different “Pinocchio” story.

There’s a whole minute of extra footage and a deeper look at the story and characters in the new trailer.

We begin with Pinocchio’s social stigma from the townspeople who don’t understand him, his attempt to get away from Geppetto (David Bradley)’s house to avoid being a burden, and his turbulent relationship with Count Volpe, voiced by Christoph Waltz.

In the original story, the character was actually portrayed as a talking fox, so “volpe” means “fox.”

Last but not least, if the trailer syncs up with the full-length feature, there will be a happy reunion between father, wooden son, and Spazzatura (Kate Blanchet). It’s the end that really tugs at your heartstrings.

As a woods sprite (Tilda Swinton) tells Pinocchio about eternal life, splash screens with stylized text say, “This holiday season, love will give you life.”

At the very end, Jiminy Cricket reminds the watching audience that “Life is a wonderful gift!” You’ll never know how long you’ve got with someone until they’re gone.

Is Pinocchio 2022 out?

On March 9, 2022, the first look at the upcoming adaptation was released, revealing that the film would be released in September of that year. The teaser trailer and poster for Pinocchio debuted on May 31, 2022, announcing the premiere date of September 8 on Disney+, coinciding with Disney+ Day.

SEE ALSO:

5 Things you might have Missed in the finale of House of Dragon

‘My Policeman’ Spotted In Europe: Where Was It Filmed?

Zac Efron New Haircut Draws Comparisons To THIS Character From ‘Shrek’
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

buy fifa coins