Cartoon Network Denies The Shutdown Rumors With A Statement

(CTN NEWS) – On October 10, Deadline was reported that Warner Bros. Cartoon Network might end, or at least change forever, as Discovery prepares for a new round of layoffs this week.

“The merged company will affect multiple divisions, with Warner Bros. TV Group being a major target,” the report stated.

WB Television Group distributes Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, HBO, and The CW, as well as producing DC Comics and The CW.

A rumour spread that Cartoon Network would end as we know it, resulting in millennials from around the world sharing nostalgic tweets and Insta Stories to express their love for the beloved channel.

In light of the merger, Cartoon Network has something to say.

“Y’all, we aren’t dead; we are just turning 30,” Cartoon Network’s official Twitter handle writes.

The company’s posting earlier today adds, “To our fans: we’re not going anywhere. Cartoon Network has been and will always be your home for beloved, innovative cartoons. Stay tuned for more! ”

The following tweet joked, “When the internet says you’re dead but you’re sitting here like…”

When the internet says you're dead but you're sitting here like 👁️👄👁️ — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) October 14, 2022

Users worldwide have been sharing their childhood memories of some of the channel’s most iconic shows and characters on social media.

Several people recalled watching Bugs Bunny, Looney Toons, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Johnny Bravo, Power puff Girls, and Tom & Jerry.

“An era is coming to an end. It’s the end of our childhood days. It’s a little emotional, but I don’t know why. I want to thank Cartoon Network for bringing smiles and joy back in the days,” a tweep wrote. Another said,

“I always preferred Cartoon Network over Disney and Nickelodeon.” Another wrote, “Watching my childhood fade away on Twitter daily.” “Thank you for the memories.” A third wrote, “RIP, Bro.”

On October 1, 1992, CN was founded. According to Deadline, the merger resulted in a $3.4 billion net loss.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Pinocchio’s Trailer Will Give You Life

Kevin Conroy: Iconic Batman Voice Actor, Dies At 66

Watching Black Panther 2: Is Wakanda Forever On Disney Plus?