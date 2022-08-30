Elon Musk’s Mom Sleeps In The Garage When She Visits Son

(CTN News) – Elon Musk’s mom must “sleep in the garage” when she visits him so that they can get some rest.

Musk’s mother Maye Elon Musk says he doesn’t care about possessions and lives a very simple life, so there’s no luxury accommodation when she travels to see him in Boca Chica, Texas.

Maye said: “I have to sleep in the garage. You can’t have a fancy house near a rocket site.”

“No, not at all in that sense,” she told the Times magazine.

She admits it is a good thing her entrepreneur son doesn’t always listen to her.

“He should do whatever he wants. I advised him not to pursue an electric car as well as rockets, but he didn’t listen to me.”

Elon’s ex-wife Maye Elon Musk has two kids with ex-husband Errol Musk, Kimbal and Tosca. She doesn’t share his passion for space travel, but is open to the idea if her kids do.

“You have to prepare for six months in isolation and that just does not appeal to me,” she said. I will do it if my children ask me to.”

As Maye recalled, Elon Musk and Kimbal fulfilled their promise to buy her a house and a car when they sold Zip2.

As she turned 50, she lived in a rented San Francisco apartment and couldn’t afford a birthday party. We got her home from Elon Musk and Kimbal’s investor. They gave me a little wooden house and a little wooden car, and promised to buy me a real one one day.

“I thought that would never happen, but I said, ‘That’s so sweet.'” A few days later, it happened.

The fear took a long time to go away.” The fear? It was tough then. I joked with Tosca last week about our one-bedroom apartment.

My gut hurt for a long time after I left my marriage. My kids would be hungry if I didn’t feed them.”

Despite her family’s wealth, Maye insists that nothing has changed for her and her family since they became wealthy.

It hasn’t changed, she says. My children are still kind and caring. As much as I enjoy being here, I still appreciate it. It cost me $5 a day when I first arrived in Paris at the age of 21.

“I stayed in a room with a single light bulb hanging down.”

Who is Elon Musk mother?

Maye Elon Musk is a model and dietitian. She has been a model for 50 years, appearing on the covers of magazines, including a Time magazine health edition, Women’s Day, international editions of Vogue, and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

