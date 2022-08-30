Meera Organizes Show in New York to Raise Funds For Flood Victims

(CTN News) – Meera organizes a show in New York to raise funds for flood victims.

A show is organized by Meera in New York to raise money for flood victims. The situation in our nation has gotten worse as a result of severe flooding that left many parts in ruins. Currently, the nation is experiencing unprecedented loss and destruction. There has been a great deal of unity in these challenging times, and everyone is doing their best to assist flood victims.

As she mentioned, she’s willing to pay for flood victims everywhere as long as at least one grieving family is able to shelter.

“Today I performed in New York to raise money for flood victims,” she captioned her post. Please join hands and work together towards this goal, Muslims everywhere. The best thing we can do is to open our hearts and homes to the families of flood victims. We are capable of accomplishing anything if we work together.

We should not belittle those who ask for assistance. We are stronger together. It was Meera’s desire to support this excellent cause that motivated her to perform on behalf of it.

The moment Meera’s pictures and videos from the show began to appear on social media, her admirers were blown away by her thoughtful gesture which made her stand out among her peers.