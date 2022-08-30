Damiano David, The Band’s Lead Singer, Who Wore Some Fringed Chaps On Stage

Connect with us

Damiano David

(CTN News) – Damiano David, During the band’s performance at the VMAs 2022,  the lead singer of the Italian rock band, let all of his hair down, wearing nothing more than black leather chaps and a thong during their performance.

While he received the award for Best Alternative Video off-camera, the rocker, 23, turned and gave the audience a cheeky booty shake as he performed their hit song “Supermodel” after receiving the award.

In addition to his edgy look, David completed his edgy look with over-the-knee leather boots, heavy black eye makeup and a silver studded black choker, wearing his hair slicked back for the performance.

Damiano David Band Måneskin 

In the meantime, Damiano David bandmates wore coordinating black ensembles, which revealed a little more skin than the bass player had intended.

Despite wearing a Gucci one-shoulder dress, which exposed one breast, the 22-year-old covered it with a pasty. It was her breast, which was meant to be covered by her top, that was suddenly exposed, resulting in MTV’s censorship.

A wardrobe malfunction caused the screen to cut to faraway, wide shots of the stage, as fans complained on Twitter.

On MTV News’ post, one fan commented, “Y’all ruined their performance,” while another wrote, “I’m pissed!” After waiting all that time, they only appeared for a few seconds?

A follower tweeted, “I think the cameras were cut off due to the guitarist’s wardrobe malfunction.”.

It is also the first Italian band to be nominated for or win a VMA, and they won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021.

Taking the Best Alternative Video award into account, David told ET, “It’s really amazing.” Damiano David added, “We had no idea we’d win.” He added, “There’s a lot of great, great artists here, so it must be an honor.”
