‘Animal Kingdom’: Who Survived the Dramatic Series Finale?

(CTN News) – Animal Kingdom ended its six-season run on Sunday, August 28, but which characters made it out alive, and who said goodbye for good?

“Fubar” is the Codys’ plan to free Pope (Scott Speedman), the oldest Cody son.

J (Finn Cole) had plans of his own, as he sought revenge on the family matriarch Janine “Smurf” Cody.

There followed an episode of double-crosses, violent confrontations, and, yes, even murder.

After the prison break-out, J turned on his uncles Deran (Jake Weary) and Craig (Ben Robson), abandoning them in the middle of a shootout with the cops.

Craig and Deran then held up a convenience store for cash and first aid supplies. Deran promised Craig’s son a loving home, but his child shot Craig, resulting in Craig’s death.

When Penny (Stevie Lynn Jones) decided she wasn’t going to run away with her boyfriend, she also met her demise.

The cocktail that Penny drank was fatally dosed by J, who wept during Penny’s death.

Although Pope survived the shootout with the police, the guilt he carried after years of psychological abuse from Smurf eventually overwhelmed him.

Therefore, he set the Cody house on fire and laid down to die. J survived to fight another day.

Towards the end of the episode, we saw a glimpse of J in some kind of luxury getaway, all by himself.

After J and Deran survived the finale, fans immediately began speculating about the possibility of a spinoff series following their survival.

According to TNT’s general manager Brett Weitz in 2021, he is open to future series set in the Animal Kingdom universe if the show’s creator Jonathan Lisco agrees.

According to Deadline, Weitz loves working with John. Not forcing the creators, but nudge them. When he’s ready and feels that a spinoff or series would make sense, I’m open, and there’s probably a slot on the air for him. It would be impossible for him to do anything wrong in my eyes.”

Is Animal Kingdom finished?

The fifth season premiered on July 11, 2021. The sixth and final season premiered on June 19, 2022. The series concluded on August 28, 2022, after six seasons for a total of 75 episodes. It was the penultimate scripted original series to air on TNT before the production of original programming was ceased.

SEE Also: