Connect with us

Movies

‘Animal Kingdom’: Who Survived the Dramatic Series Finale?
Advertisement

Entertainment Movies

'Samaritan' is Amazon's Not-So-Good Film Starring Sylvester Stallone

Movies

The Invitation (2022) Movie Review - What's In It For Me?

Movies

Liger movie review: An Epic Cringefest From Vijay Deverakonda

Movies

'Laal Singh Chaddha' 'Raksha Bandhan' Have A Slow Start, Registers Only 20 Occupancy

Entertainment Movies

Hobbits, Dwarves, and Elves Collide in Full Teaser for 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

Movies

New Trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder Offers Unholy Christian bale

Movies

The Best Cult Movies on Netflix and How to Watch Them

Movies

Avatar 2 (2022) Movie Download Link Leaked Online on Torrent

Movies Trending News

Tesla Model 3 Caused A Fatal Car Accident, Driver Dies

Movies

All the Russian films pulled from release so far, from 'Batman' to 'Ambulance' and 'Morbius'

Movies

'Peacemaker' Watch online Free Movie- HBO Max

Movies

Top 5 Movies On DisneyPlus Hotstar For Nostalgia

Movies Entertainment

What Are the Best Movies of All Time?

Movies Entertainment

What are the Scariest Star Trek Episodes, and Why?

Movies Entertainment

UWatchFree: A Popular Website For Watching Free Movies Online

Movies Entertainment

Soap2day - Watch Free HD Movies and TV Series Online

Entertainment Movies

5 Best Psychological Thrillers on Netflix

Movies Entertainment

Use Movierulz for the Availability of the Range of Movies

Movies Entertainment Trending News

Lucifer Season 6 Review Netflix: Check this Before you Watch

Movies

‘Animal Kingdom’: Who Survived the Dramatic Series Finale?

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

1 hour ago

on

‘Animal Kingdom’: Who Survived the Dramatic Series Finale?

(CTN News) – Animal Kingdom ended its six-season run on Sunday, August 28, but which characters made it out alive, and who said goodbye for good?

“Fubar” is the Codys’ plan to free Pope (Scott Speedman), the oldest Cody son.

J (Finn Cole) had plans of his own, as he sought revenge on the family matriarch Janine “Smurf” Cody.

There followed an episode of double-crosses, violent confrontations, and, yes, even murder.

After the prison break-out, J turned on his uncles Deran (Jake Weary) and Craig (Ben Robson), abandoning them in the middle of a shootout with the cops.

Craig and Deran then held up a convenience store for cash and first aid supplies. Deran promised Craig’s son a loving home, but his child shot Craig, resulting in Craig’s death.

When Penny (Stevie Lynn Jones) decided she wasn’t going to run away with her boyfriend, she also met her demise.

The cocktail that Penny drank was fatally dosed by J, who wept during Penny’s death.

Although Pope survived the shootout with the police, the guilt he carried after years of psychological abuse from Smurf eventually overwhelmed him.

Therefore, he set the Cody house on fire and laid down to die. J survived to fight another day.

Towards the end of the episode, we saw a glimpse of J in some kind of luxury getaway, all by himself.

After J and Deran survived the finale, fans immediately began speculating about the possibility of a spinoff series following their survival.

According to TNT’s general manager Brett Weitz in 2021, he is open to future series set in the Animal Kingdom universe if the show’s creator Jonathan Lisco agrees.

According to Deadline, Weitz loves working with John. Not forcing the creators, but nudge them.

 When he’s ready and feels that a spinoff or series would make sense, I’m open, and there’s probably a slot on the air for him.

It would be impossible for him to do anything wrong in my eyes.”

Is Animal Kingdom finished?

The fifth season premiered on July 11, 2021. The sixth and final season premiered on June 19, 2022. The series concluded on August 28, 2022, after six seasons for a total of 75 episodes. It was the penultimate scripted original series to air on TNT before the production of original programming was ceased.
SEE Also:
Related Topics:
Continue Reading