Google Receives a $75 Million Grant For Its ‘AI Essentials’ Course

(CTN News) – There has been a major announcement by Google that they are launching Google AI Essentials, a self-paced course designed to help people with a variety of roles and industries learn AI skills in order to improve their productivity.

No coding skills or experience are required to take the course, and it can be taken by anyone regardless of their background.

A $75 million AI Opportunity Fund has been launched by Google to ensure that over a million Americans will be able to improve their skills in AI, in order to ensure equal access to AI training.

In the first year of the fund’s existence, the Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) will receive funding, while Goodwill Industries International will receive funding as well.

In AI Essentials, users will learn how to use AI tools in a variety of ways, from developing ideas and content to making informed decisions to speeding up everyday tasks. The course focuses on how users can use AI tools to achieve a number of goals.

There will be hands-on training from Google’s AI experts for users as well as the opportunity to learn from Google’s AI experts. They will then receive a certificate from Google at the end of the course that they can share with their professional network after they have completed it.

Using the platform, employers, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations are working together to help people learn practical skills with artificial intelligence by utilizing the platform in order to make it as easy as possible to learn practical skills with artificial intelligence.

There are a number of organizations and institutions already committing to build AI Essentials into the employee learning and development programs of Citigroup, Miami Dade College, and Stanford Digital Education.

This initiative follows the platform’s recently announced Generative AI for Educators course, which was announced in January. Additionally, it builds on the platform’s work in helping people gain access to digital skills training in their local communities, including the Google Career Certificates, which have been awarded to over 600,000 people globally so far.

The goal of Google is to make sure that people are able to easily learn how to use artificial intelligence. You can find out more about AI Essentials or enroll in it by visiting grow.google.com/ai.

