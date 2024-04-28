Connect with us

Tech

Google Receives a $75 Million Grant For Its 'AI Essentials' Course
Advertisement

Tech

Why Is The U.S. Mandating The Sale Or Ban Of TikTok Amid Security Concerns?

Tech

YouTube's Update On Android Devices Drains The Battery Quickly

Tech

OpenAI Partners With Apple To Develop New iPhone Features

Tech

How Did WhatsApp Become Green? Why Has It Changed?

Tech

Epic Games Store Users Got a Common Feature Two Years Ago

Tech

Update To Spotify App Rejected By Apple Due To EU Pricing

Tech

Google Invests $75 Million In AI Education To Bridge The Workforce Skill Gap

Tech

Elon Musk's AI Startup xAI Secures $6 Billion Funding, Valuation Soars To $18 Billion

Tech

Benefits of using a Self-Hosted Email Software

Tech

How to Use CRM Analytics

Tech

Intel's Forecast Is Negatively Impacted By AI Competition

Tech

How to Triumph at Togel Online: Guide From An Experience Player

Tech

Elon Musk Surpasses Mark Zuckerberg Again As Meta Shares Plunges

Tech

iOS 18 Release Date: What to Expect and When to Expect iOS 18 Launch?

Tech

Threads Surpasses 150 Million Monthly Active Users, Mark Zuckerberg Reveals

Tech

How To Use Copilot In Microsoft Word And Excel?

Tech

ByteDance May Shut Down TikTok in US if Legal Options Fail

Tech

Shares Of Snapchat's Parent Company Rise As Its Advertising System Improves

Tech

Micron Technology Receives $6.1B Grant for US Chip Plants Expansion

Tech

Google Receives a $75 Million Grant For Its ‘AI Essentials’ Course

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Google

(CTN News) – There has been a major announcement by Google that they are launching Google AI Essentials, a self-paced course designed to help people with a variety of roles and industries learn AI skills in order to improve their productivity.

No coding skills or experience are required to take the course, and it can be taken by anyone regardless of their background.

A $75 million AI Opportunity Fund has been launched by Google to ensure that over a million Americans will be able to improve their skills in AI, in order to ensure equal access to AI training.

In the first year of the fund’s existence, the Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) will receive funding, while Goodwill Industries International will receive funding as well.

In AI Essentials, users will learn how to use AI tools in a variety of ways, from developing ideas and content to making informed decisions to speeding up everyday tasks. The course focuses on how users can use AI tools to achieve a number of goals.

There will be hands-on training from Google’s AI experts for users as well as the opportunity to learn from Google’s AI experts. They will then receive a certificate from Google at the end of the course that they can share with their professional network after they have completed it.

Using the platform, employers, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations are working together to help people learn practical skills with artificial intelligence by utilizing the platform in order to make it as easy as possible to learn practical skills with artificial intelligence.

There are a number of organizations and institutions already committing to build AI Essentials into the employee learning and development programs of Citigroup, Miami Dade College, and Stanford Digital Education.

This initiative follows the platform’s recently announced Generative AI for Educators course, which was announced in January. Additionally, it builds on the platform’s work in helping people gain access to digital skills training in their local communities, including the Google Career Certificates, which have been awarded to over 600,000 people globally so far.

The goal of Google is to make sure that people are able to easily learn how to use artificial intelligence. You can find out more about AI Essentials or enroll in it by visiting grow.google.com/ai.

SEE ALSO:

YouTube’s Update On Android Devices Drains The Battery Quickly

OpenAI Partners With Apple To Develop New iPhone Features

How Did WhatsApp Become Green? Why Has It Changed?
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies