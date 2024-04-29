Apple’s Collaborative Efforts For iOS 18: Google And OpenAI Partnership

(CTN News) – According to a recent Bloomberg report, Apple has reignited discussions with OpenAI, the developer behind ChatGPT, to integrate certain AI functionalities into iOS 18.

While Apple is concurrently developing its own expansive language models for iOS 18, conversations with OpenAI specifically revolve around enhancing a “chatbot/search component,” as outlined by Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman.

Additionally, Apple is reportedly exploring the possibility of licensing Gemini, Google’s AI-driven chatbot, for integration into iOS 18.

Discussions with Google are ongoing, and the outcome remains undecided as AAPL has yet to finalize its choice between the two technologies.

Gurman suggests that AAPL might opt to incorporate AI technologies from either one or both companies, or perhaps pursue an alternative strategy altogether.

AAPL has maintained a conspicuous silence regarding its AI endeavors amidst Silicon Valley’s fervent AI competition. However, subtle hints suggest that something significant is in the works.

During the earnings announcement in February, CEO Tim Cook hinted at ongoing AI investments and expressed eagerness to unveil details later in the year.

Apple’s AI Focus

The recent launch of the M3 MacBook Air, touted as the “world’s best consumer laptop for AI,” hints at Apple’s AI-focused direction, with rumors swirling about forthcoming AI-centric laptops and desktops slated for release later in the year.

Furthermore, AAPL recently introduced a selection of open-source large language models designed for local device processing, diverging from the conventional cloud-based approach.

Despite these developments, the precise nature of Apple’s AI features for iPhones and other devices remains shrouded in mystery. Generative AI, while promising, still grapples with reliability issues and tendencies to fabricate responses.

Recent AI-powered products like the Humane Ai Pin garnered dismal reviews, while others like the Rabbit R1 are yet to showcase their value.

With WWDC set for June 10, all eyes are on Apple for insights into its AI advancements and how they’ll shape the future of its product ecosystem.

