Anitta Serves, Glamorous Y2K Style In 6-Inch Metallic Sandals At Offset’s Party

(CTN News) – In New York City, actress Anitta Serves made an edgy Y2K statement while attending the Offset x Code single release party, which was held in honor of the rapper Offset. Along with her boyfriend Murda Beatz, the singer of “Boys Don’t Cry” arrived at the event to perform.

Her appearance comes just days after Anitta Serves performed her global smash hit “Evolver” at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards that were held in Newark, NJ on Sunday night.

Taking part in the prestigious award ceremony for the first time, the Brazilian superstar is one of the biggest artists in the world. In addition, she was also awarded the Best Latin Award for her efforts.

Anitta Serves Styles

Anitta Serves wore a black leather corset top that was adorned with sparkling sequin chains throughout, as she celebrated Offset’s birthday with her husband. There is also a thin spaghetti strap at the back of the garment, as well as a square neckline and a curved hem on the garment.

Adding a small belt loop at the waist and a distressed waistband to the waistband of the floor-length denim skirt is how she teamed the statement piece with the denim skirt.

For glam, the “La Loto” musician wore shimmery pink eyeshadow and a glossy neutral lip. As she parted her hair on the side, she changed her short black hair into long wavy ginger tresses.

Anitta Serves outfit was completed with gold metallic platform sandals. Intricate details were tied tightly around the calves of the shoe style. As well as the chunky outsole, the silhouette featured a thin stiletto heel.

This year, strapped sandals are certainly having a moment and are stealing the show. As a result of the sultry style, many celebrities have opted for their counterparts over comfort.

Lace up sandals are undoubtedly the tried-and-true shoe of the summer with their signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist.

Fashion is Anitta’s passion, and she favors edgy and bold silhouettes. Additionally, she collaborated with fast fashion retailer Shein to make a name for herself in the fashion industry.