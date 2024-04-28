Connect with us

Thailand Expects 996,000 Foreign Tourists During Golden Weeks
Thailand Expects 996,000 Foreign Tourists During Golden Weeks

(CTN News) – On April 25th, 2024, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) indicated that many inbound foreign tourists were likely to visit Thailand during specific nations’ Golden Weeks and Labor Days from April 26th to May 5th. It was predicted that around 996,000 people would travel to Thailand.

Mr. Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, TAT Deputy Governor for Asia and South Pacific markets, publicly revealed an estimated number of incoming foreign tourists of 996,000, which is 29% higher than the same period last year and will generate more than 32.23 billion baht, which is 35% higher than the previous year.

Boost in Japanese Tourists to Thailand

During Golden Week and Labor Days, Japan would have holidays from April 29th to May 5th, while China would have holidays from May 1st to 5th. Chattan predicted that over 41,000 to 230,000 people would visit Thailand during this time.

According to Chattan, 41,000 Japanese tourists are expected to travel to Thailand beginning April 26th, which is 30% higher than the previous year and will create tourism revenue of 1.3 billion baht, 76% greater than the previous year.

The World Songkran Festival produced 140 billion baht in revenue from April 1st to 21st, according to Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports. More than 1.92 million foreign tourists visited Thailand during the event, a 37.54% increase over the same period last year.

Expedia, an online travel firm, reports that the top three travel destinations during Golden Week are Seoul, Korea, Taipei, Taiwan, and Bangkok, Thailand.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thailand Promotes Music, Sports, and Festivals to Boost Tourism

Thailand Promotes Music Sports and Festivals to Boost Tourism

Thailand Promotes Music, Sports, and Festivals to Boost Tourism

The Board of Investment (BOI) has approved the promotion of “Music, Sports, and International Festival Businesses” to promote Thailand as a global destination and tourism center.

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary-General of the Board of Investment (BOI), stated that the promotion aims to decrease barriers such as visas and event equipment charges to attract tourists and promote the economy.

To be eligible for promotion, each event must spend at least 100 million baht, secure exemptions on import duties for equipment, and have access to visa facilitation and work permits through a One-Stop Service. This is consistent with the “Ignite Thailand” objective of elevating the country to the global level.

Furthermore, the BOI has approved the expansion of the Printed Circuit Board (PCB) industry to support the shift in production bases by boosting promoted activities and strengthening the PCB cluster in Thailand. This will strengthen the electronics manufacturing base and spur growth among Thai enterprises.

Thailand is currently ASEAN’s largest PCB production hub, supported by the BOI. With a strong potential to become a global leader in electronics manufacturing, these enhancements and promotions will substantially impact the country’s economy and industries.
Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

