Bangkok Traffic Officer Fatally Struck by Drunk Driver While Volunteering For Charity Event
Published

12 seconds ago

on

Bangkok traffic cop 2

(CTN News) – In a tragic incident this morning, a traffic police officer lost his life while on duty facilitating traffic for a charity event organized by a leading university in Bangkok.

The officer, Deputy Inspector Assada Jumniansee, was fatally struck by a drunk taxi driver on Phaholyothin Road, opposite Bang Khen bus depot, in Anusawari sub-district of Bang Khen district.

The taxi driver, whose blood alcohol level was recorded at a staggering 287 milligram percent at the scene, collided with Deputy Inspector Assada while he was actively managing traffic flow to ensure safety and smooth running of the event.

The impact of the collision was severe, causing the officer to be thrown into the air before landing. Despite being rushed to Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital, Deputy Inspector Assada succumbed to his injuries.

The latest update on Deputy Inspector Assada’s condition painted a bleak picture, with his wife reporting that he was in critical condition and suffering from extremely low blood pressure. However, tragically, subsequent reports confirmed his passing.

Bangkok

cr: Nation Thailand

Police Major General Orders Review and Assistance

In response to this heartbreaking incident, Police Major General Anant Worrasat, the head of Bang Khen Police Station, has ordered a comprehensive review of all rights and benefits for government officials.

He has pledged full assistance to Deputy Inspector Assada’s family in arranging religious ceremonies and ensuring they receive all entitled rights and benefits. This includes coordinating welfare rights and preparing necessary orders to secure the family’s future rights.

In related news, an executive at a prominent global company is facing legal consequences after being arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and assaulting a police officer during a checkpoint operation in Bangkok.

This incident serves as a sobering reminder of the dangers posed by drunk driving and highlights the need for stringent enforcement of laws to prevent such tragedies on the roads.
Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

