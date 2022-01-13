Brazen on Netflix: Alyssa Milano’s Crime Thriller “5 Things to Know”

Adapted from Nora Roberts ‘ novel of the same name, the movie centers on Grace (Milano), a crime expert whose world turns upside down when her sister is murdered and her true identity is revealed. Grace informs everyone that she will do everything in her power to unravel the mystery of her sister’s death when everyone expected her to take a few steps back.

Brazen on Netflix: As well as being a prominent name in the entertainment industry, Alyssa Milano has also excelled as an activist. In 2018, Milano finished acting in her last feature film, ‘Little Italy’ . Her new film, ‘ Brazen ,’ marks almost three years since her last movie.

When does ‘Brazen’ release and where can you watch it?

Netflix will premiere the upcoming crime thriller on Thursday, January 13 exclusively. The Netflix Press site indicates that the movie will be available for streaming at 3:01 am EST. By downloading the Netflix app, viewers can watch their favorite shows immediately after taking a subscription.

What is ‘Brazen’ all about?

Grace (Alyssa Milano), a prominent mystery writer and crime expert, rushes back to her family’s home in Washington, D.C., when her estranged sister calls. Grace ignores the warnings of cool-headed detective Ed (Sam Page) when her sister is killed and her double life as a webcam performer is revealed and gets involved in the case. Nora Roberts’s ‘Brazen Virtue’ is the basis for this story.”

Who stars in the Netflix crime thriller?

The movie will star Alyssa Milano and Sam Page as Grace and Detective Ed, respectively.

Alyssa Milano

Among her high profile ventures are ‘Glory Daze’, ‘Fear’, ‘Hall Pass’, ‘Melrose Place’, ‘Family Guy’, ‘Castle’, and ‘Grey’s Anatomy. Alyssa Milano is an actress and activist who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry.

Besides acting, she has produced four albums.

Senator Baxter is played by Colleen Wheeler, Jerald Baxter by Matthew Finlan, Paul Morgan by Barry We. Levy, and Stacey White by Lossen Chambers.

Creators

Written by Suzette Couture, Donald Martin, and Edithe Swensen, the movie is directed by Monika Mitchell. Produced by Stephanie Germain, Peter Guber, and Peter Strauss.

The movie is executive produced by Alyssa Milano and Harvey Kahn.

Trailer

As more bodies turn up, it becomes obvious that there is a serial killer on the loose. Grace (Milano) is on the hunt for her sister’s killer. There are all the ingredients for a great crime thriller in this film. Here is the trailer: