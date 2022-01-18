Joss Whedon Defends himself from Allegations of Justice League Misconduct by Calling Ray Fisher a ‘Bad Actor’

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Joss Whedon addressed allegations of misconduct on the set of Justice League.

Fisher, who played Cyborg in Whedon’s Justice League, accused the director of gross, abusive, unprofessional and totally unacceptable behavior on the Justice League set in 2020.

It was also claimed that Fisher’s skin tone was lightened during the editing process when he referred to Whedon as a “great guy”. He shared an archive video in which he called Joss Whedon a “great guy” when he wrote “I wish to retract every word of that statement.”

Several actors who have worked with Whedon in the past, including Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, were interviewed by WarnerMedia officials following his allegations.

Fisher’s allegations initially appeared unreported by Whedon. According to New York Magazine, he has now denied the claims.

According to him, the claims were “false and unjust” and that the storyline of Cyborg’s character “made no sense”. Cyborg’s character in the film, he claims, is the “false and unjust” character in test screenings.

According to Joss Whedon, his conversation with Fisher about the situation was “friendly and respectful” and went on for “hours”.

“We’re talking about a malevolent force,” the director said of Fisher’s allegations. “We’re dealing with a bad actor both in terms of personality and behavior.”

Following the interview, the phrase I Stand with Ray Fisher began trending on Twitter. As a result of this phrase, several Buffy the Vampire Slayer actors, including charisma Carpenter, have made their own allegations about Joss Whedon.

A previous incident allegedly recounted by Israeli Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, was also described by Whedon as a “misunderstanding” since “English isn’t her first language”.

Gadot responded, however, by saying she understood Whedon “perfectly”.

Also Check:

Joss Whedon Addresses his Relationship with Buffy Cast Amid Physical and Verbal Abuse Claims