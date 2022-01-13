Clippers Overcome 25-Point Deficit to Defeat Nuggets 87-85

Amir Coffey scored 18 points and Reggie Jackson scored 11 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter as the Los Angeles Clippers rallied from a 25-point deficit in the second half to win 87-85 over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night.

The Lakers won their fourth game in 10 since Paul George and Kawhi Leonard joined the injury list. Terrace Mann made nine of his 13 points in the fourth quarter. Despite scoring just 28 points in the lowest-scoring first half of the NBA this season and falling behind 59-34 halfway through the third quarter, the Clippers won.

In the next 10 minutes, the Nuggets scored just seven points, giving the Clippers a chance to mount their comeback. Jackson’s jumper tied it at 7:03 and his 3-pointer gave Los Angeles the lead moments later. With 4:12 remaining, Jackson brought fans to their feet by dunking on Nikola Jokic.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: On Monday, Will Barton entered the health and safety protocols, so the team played without him. The next day after Denver acquired Rodney McGruder from Detroit in a trade for Bol Bol, McGruder did not play. … Austin Rivers started and scored four points after being briefly hospitalized after suffering an unspecified allergic reaction on Monday, Malone said.

Clippers: Earlier this week, Winslow joined Kennard in missing six straight games. … injured his left ankle for the 12th time in a row. … Paul Walter Hauser (“Cobra Kai”) hosted the game, wearing his No. 33 jersey and throwing karate kicks at Chuck the Condor!

HOPEFUL SIGNS

During early pregame warmups, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. both took a few shots. Murray underwent knee surgery in April, and Porter underwent back surgery in December. Both are unlikely to return this season, but Denver hopes both will be able to play in the second half.

KIDS TODAY

When asked how the Nuggets responded to the loss, Malone replied, “I don’t know. … I keep thinking about losses like this for weeks at a time. Today’s NBA players are worried about where they’re heading out to tonight, or what’s going to happen.”

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Host the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.

Clippers: At the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday.

