Cheer Season 2 Premiere Date on Netflix, Trailer & Cast

Published

45 seconds ago

on

Cheer Season 2

Cheer Season 2: There will be a second season of Netflix’s Emmy-winning docuseries Cheer. It premiered in January of 2020 and captured Emmys for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program, and Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program. The second season of the popular Netflix series, described by Decider’s Meghan O’Keefe as “an addictive triumphant,” examines the impact of COVID on the 2020 cheer season, the horrific accusations against Jerry Harris, and the show’s dark side.

Netflix will premiere season two of Cheer at what time? Does Netflix show premiere at a particular time? Find out here.

Must Read: Brazen on Netflix: Alyssa Milano's Crime Thriller "5 Things to Know"

What Time will Cheer Season 2 Be On Netflix?

”Cheer Season 2” will be available on Netflix at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (3:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time) on Wednesday, January 12. In the event that you don’t see the new episodes when the clock strikes 12:00 (or 3:00 a.m. for folks on the East Coast), wait a moment, hit refresh, and then enjoy the show.

When Does Netflix Release new Shows?

New episodes of Netflix are released at 3:00 a.m. ET/12:00 a.m. PT.

When Cheer Season 2 Be Released?

”Cheer Season 2” premieres Wednesday, January 12, 2022, on Netflix.

What is The Number of Episodes In Cheer Season 2?

Nine episodes make up the second season of Cheer.

Cheer Season 2 Cast

  • Monica Aldama
  • Lexi Brumback
  • Gabi Butle
  • La’Darius Marshall
  • Morgan Simianer
  • Morgan Simianer
  • Cassadee Dunlap
  • Gillian Rupert
  • Vontae Johnson
  • Khris Franklin
  • Brad Vaughan
  • Jada Wooten
  • Jeron Hazelwood
  • DeVonte ‘Dee’ Joseph
  • Angel Rice
  • Jaden “Jaymo” Rice
  • Ben “Benji” Chester
  • Brooke Morosca
  • Payton Sykes
  • Kailee Pepper
  • Dahlston Delgado

Netflix Cheer Season 2 Trailer

