Joss Whedon Addresses his Relationship with Buffy Cast Amid Physical and Verbal Abuse Claims

There have been many allegations of misconduct against Joss Whedon, including allegations that he had affairs with cast members of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Joss Whedon talked to the press about the allegations.

During the first five seasons of the popular 90s show, director Joss Whedon allegedly slept with two of the actors. His extramarital affairs have caused him to feel “f— terrible,” he said in a recent interview with New York Magazine’s Vulture.

In response to why he feels uncomfortable, he says having sex with the stars who work for him “messes up the power dynamic.” However, he later added that he “had” to sleep with them and was “powerless” to stop it – if he didn’t, he would “always regret it.”

One anonymous “high-ranking member” of the Buffy production team claimed to have seen Whedon and one of the actresses making out on the floor of her office.

It was gross to see people banging into her chair. It is very difficult to concentrate when that happens,” she said, stating that such incidents occurred more than once, later leading to her quitting the show. “His actions proved he didn’t respect me or my work,” she said.”

His claim that they kissed on the floor was denied by Sheedon, 57. I don’t believe that story at all,” he told Vulture, adding that he “lived in fear” of people finding out about the affairs.

Additionally, he denied various other allegations of misconduct on the sets of his TV shows. Cynthia Bergstrom, the costume designer for Buffy, told the outlet he physically assaulted her during a costume dispute between him and Sarah Michelle Gellar, the titular character.

Bergstrom said, “I was like, ‘Joss, let’s just get her dressed.'” “He pressed his fingers into my arms until his fingernails imprinted on the skin. I yelled, ‘You’re hurting me.’ ”

Joss Whedon responded, “I don’t believe that.”. He admitted, “I get angry, but I’m not aggressive.”

Joss Whedon verbally humiliated a different writer on another of his shows, Firefly, in front of the entire staff.

According to the writer, it was basically 90 minutes of vicious mockery. I have had my share of shitty showrunners, but the intent to hurt — that’s the thing that stuck with me. He played a slide projector and pretended to talk about writing while he read her dialogue and made funny voices. The guys were looking down at their pages, and she was fighting tears.

According to Joss Whedon, he never intentionally humiliated any of his staff. “I wilangerblem if I upset somebody,” he said.

Earlier this year, Buffy star Charisma Carpenter accused Joss Whedon of abusive behavior on the series as well as its spinoff, Angel. In addition, he has been accused of inappropriate behavior while filming Justice League in 2017.

Several costars came forward in support of Carpenter, including Geller, Amber Beson, Michelle Trachtenberg and Eliza Dushku, with the latter noting that the set was a “toxic environment.”

Whedon was not allowed to be alone with Trachtenberg after an unnamed incident on set, and his behavior was inappropriate. Not. Appropriate.”

Carpenter previously claimed that Whedon called her “fat” after learning she was pregnant, but he later admitted that he “was not mannerly” in his interactions with her.

She, however, denied that he called her fat. “Chrisma was charming and delightful most of the time. She struggled sometimes with her lines, but no one could hit a punch line like her,” he said.

As a showrunner, Whedon said that he “absolutely” could have done better, but also added, “I think I’m one of the nicest showrunners that’s ever lived.”