Pakistani Singer Ali Sethi Clears the Air: Denies Marriage Rumors And Promotes New Single ‘Paniya’

(CTN NEWS) – Pakistani vocalist Ali Sethi has issued a response following the emergence of rumors suggesting a marriage between him and New York-based artist Salman Toor.

Through an Instagram post on Saturday, Ali set the record straight, confirming that he is not in fact married. The previous day, a number of social media users had extended congratulations to the pair based on multiple reports asserting Ali’s marriage.

Ali Sethi Clarifies Marital Status Rumors and Highlights New Release ‘Paniya’ on Instagram

Ali Sethi has addressed the speculations surrounding his marital status. He quashed the rumors of a private wedding ceremony in New York with Salman through his recent Instagram Stories post.

He stated, “I am not married. I am unsure about the origin of this rumor. However, perhaps the source could assist in promoting my latest release: ‘Paniya’.” Additionally, he provided a link to his newest song.

People Extended Congratulations on Twitter Amidst Rumors

Following the emergence of rumors, individuals took to Twitter to express their well-wishes.

On Friday, in response to the circulating speculation, one user named X tweeted, “If true, then congratulations and good luck to Ali Sethi and Salman Toor on the wedding.” Another tweet conveyed, “It’s your life, Ali Sethi.

Live the way you want to…” Additionally, a person shared their hopes for the couple’s future, stating, “Hope you have a great life together.” A fan also expressed their joy, writing, “Wow! God bless you both. So happy for you guys.”

Ali Sethi: A Brief Overview

Ali Sethi gained prominence through his debut novel, “The Wish Maker” (2009). He marked his cinematic singing debut in Mira Nair’s 2012 film, “The Reluctant Fundamentalist,” with the song “Dil Jalane Ki Baat Karte Ho.”

In 2015, he made his inaugural appearance on Coke Studio Pakistan with the Punjabi folk song “Umraan Langiyaan.”

His repertoire features an array of covers and original compositions. Noteworthy tracks include “Aaqa,” “Ranjish Hi Sahi,” “Chan Kithan,” “Gulon Main Rang,” and “Chandni Raat.”

Notably, his recent single for Coke Studio, “Pasoori,” achieved the distinction of becoming the first Pakistani song to grace Spotify’s Viral 50 – Global chart.

Insight from Salman about Ali

Last year, Salman opened up to The New Yorker, shedding light on his relationship with Ali Sethi. According to the report, the two realized their connection several years ago and recognized that they were meant to be together.

In 2022, Salman shared with The New Yorker, “I knew I had found the person I wanted to be with for good.” He also recounted the moment he came out to his parents about his sexuality.

At 15 years old, he disclosed, “They didn’t accept that. They said, ‘You’re not developed yet; you just don’t know’.”

RELATED CTN NEWS:

SWAT Officers Detained Couple in Home Raid Linked To Tupac Shakur Murder Case: Police Videos Revealed

What To Watch This Weekend: Best TV Series & Movies [Aug 11th-13th]

Taylor Swift Wraps Eras Tour With Surprise ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Announcement At SoFi Stadium