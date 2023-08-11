What To Watch This Weekend: Best TV Series & Movies [Aug 11th-13th]

What To Watch This Weekend – It’s Friday evening, and you’ve just finished a long week at work. You want to unwind and relax but are stuck on what to do.

You could go out and socialize, but after a hectic week, you only want to curl up on the couch and watch something. But with so many streaming platforms and options available, deciding what to watch is tough.

Don’t worry! We’ve got you covered with our comprehensive guide on what to watch this weekend.

Whether you’re in the mood for a laugh or a good cry, we’ve got recommendations for everyone. So, please sit back, relax, and let us guide you to the perfect viewing experience.

What to Watch This Weekend: TV Shows

Only Murders in the Building: Season 3 (2023)

Ascending the elevator towards the highly anticipated premiere of its third season is “Only Murders in the Building.”

Before delving into the upcoming content, it’s noteworthy that both Seasons 1 and 2 have garnered Certified Fresh status with Tomatometer scores of 100% and 98%, respectively.

Notably, Season 3 continues this trend, currently holding a Certified Fresh rating of 99% on the Tomatometer. This, undoubtedly, serves as the initial spark for the buzz surrounding the show.

The second enticing aspect is the shift in setting. Unlike previous seasons set in an apartment complex, the title’s focus now centers on a theater. This season’s murder mystery is woven around the enigmatic fate of a theater performer portrayed by the esteemed Paul Rudd.

And, adding to the intrigue, a distinguished figure steps into the picture this season – none other than Meryl Streep. Her name is now etched into the roster of iconic cast members that includes Selena Gomez, as well as the comedy maestros Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Where to Watch: Hulu

Billions: Season 7 (2023)

Entering its highly anticipated seventh season is the Showtime series “Billions,” poised to make a financial splash once again.

The compelling reason to allocate your viewing time to this show is two-fold. Notably, this marks not only the seventh installment but also the final season of what has evolved into Showtime’s longest-standing drama.

The preceding six seasons have all achieved Fresh status on the Tomatometer, with four of them earning the prestigious Certified Fresh label. Along this prosperous journey, the show has also maintained a robust Audience score of 70%, a testament to its enduring appeal and resonance.

This accumulation of acclaim can be likened to a robust investment portfolio, fittingly aligning with the show’s high-stakes narrative.

Moreover, adding an extra layer of allure, Damian Lewis, one of the show’s original stars, makes a triumphant return.

After a temporary departure following the fifth season, Corey Stoll assumed the mantle of either villain or alternative hero, depending on one’s perspective.

Now, Lewis’s comeback is set to play a pivotal role in steering the series toward its concluding chapter. Rest assured, this is a guaranteed investment

Where to Watch: Showtime

What to Watch This Weekend: Movies

The Last Voyage of the Demeter (2023)

For those seeking a dose of spine-chilling murders, brace yourselves as “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” sails into theaters.

The initial enticement to board this cinematic journey lies in its adaptation of “The Captain’s Log,” a chapter plucked from Bram Stoker’s seminal 1897 masterpiece, “Dracula.”

This narrative segment follows the Demeter, a ship navigating from Carpathia to London, amidst not only treacherous waters but an unrelenting and ominous presence that shadows the vessel. The question of who or what this presence might be casts an intriguing shroud of mystery.

Adding to the allure is the stealthily impressive ensemble cast steering this eerie voyage. Among them is Corey Hawkins, also known as Dr.

Dre from “Straight Outta Compton,” alongside the prolific character actor David Dastmalchian, notable for his recent roles in “The Boogeyman” and “Oppenheimer.”

Additionally, Liam Cunningham, recognized for his portrayal of the steadfast Davos Seaworth on “Game of Thrones,” joins the ensemble.

This promises to be a cinematic journey that delves deep into the realm of the unknown, gripping audiences with its chilling atmosphere and talented performers.

Where to Watch: In theaters

Heart of Stone (2023)

This week, Netflix welcomes the arrival of the exhilarating action film “Heart of Stone,” starring the dynamic Gal Gadot. Yes, our beloved Gal Gadot is making a triumphant return, and she’s joined by none other than Jamie Dornan.

The combined star power of these two luminaries serves as reason number one to ensure your Netflix password is at the ready for this cinematic treat.

In this gripping narrative, Gadot assumes the role of an intelligence operative tasked with safeguarding a precious and perilous asset on behalf of a global peacekeeping organization.

The succinct description may boil down to her expertly delivering some serious kicks, a skill we’re well aware she excels at. Thus, our anticipation to witness her prowess on display once again is palpable.

Adding to the excitement, director Tom Harper brings his impressive portfolio to the table.

With credits that include the critically acclaimed “The Aeronauts,” the BBC series “War & Peace,” and contributions to the exceptional Cillian Murphy-led crime drama “Peaky Blinders,” Harper’s track record speaks for itself. No need for further explanation; the man knows his craft.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

Making its highly anticipated debut in the realm of Video-On-Demand (VOD) is “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” This animated marvel has taken the year by storm, securing a stellar Certified Fresh rating of 95% on the Tomatometer.

Notably, it has surpassed its predecessor’s box office performance on a global scale, amassing a remarkable sum exceeding $683 million.

Should you require further incentive to indulge in this cinematic experience, or to relive it time and again, it’s worth noting that a third installment, titled “Beyond the Spider-Verse,” is in the pipeline (albeit eventually), alongside an intriguing female-centric spin-off featuring Spider-Woman.

The prospect of these upcoming narratives offers a compelling reason to remain engaged.

Moreover, even if you had the chance to catch this film during its theatrical run, can you be certain you’ve captured all the hidden Easter eggs? Within the multifaceted world of various Spider-people and divergent Spider-verses, there’s an abundance to absorb.

It’s highly probable that you may have overlooked a few intricacies.

Hence, revisiting this masterpiece at home, complete with the convenience of a pause button, presents an enticing opportunity to unveil previously unnoticed details.

Where to Watch: Vudu