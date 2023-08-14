Miss Universe Contestants Forced to Strip Naked in Indonesia

The Miss Universe Organisation has severed ties with its Indonesia franchise, days after sexual harassment charges surfaced, and will cancel an upcoming Malaysia event. According to the lawsuit, all 30 Miss Universe Indonesia contestants were unexpectedly forced to strip for a claimed physical check for scars and cellulite two days before the pageant’s crowning ceremony in Jakarta.

According to their lawyer, five of the women had their images taken.

“In light of what we have learned occurred at Miss Universe Indonesia, it has become clear that this franchise has not lived up to our brand standards, ethics, or expectations,” the Miss Universe Organisation, located in the United States, wrote on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday night.

The company stated that it has “decided to terminate the relationship with its current franchise in Indonesia, PT Capella Swastika Karya, and its National Director, Poppy Capella.”

It commended the candidates for coming forward and stated that “providing a safe place for women” was the organization’s top concern.

According to Jakarta police spokeswoman Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko, an inquiry into the women’s accusation has begun.

According to the parent organisation in New York, the Indonesia franchise also has the licencing for Miss Universe Malaysia, where there will be no competition this year.

Indonesia franchise director Capella denied any involvement with body checks in a lengthy statement made on Instagram.

“I, as the National Director and owner of the Miss Universe Indonesia licence, was not involved in any way and have never known, ordered, requested or allowed anyone who played a role and participated in the process of organising Miss Universe Indonesia 2023 to commit violence or sexual harassment through body checking,” she wrote.

She went on to say that she is opposed to “any form of violence or sexual harassment.”

Fabienne Nicole Groeneveld won the Jakarta competition, which took place from July 29 to August 3, to select Indonesia’s representative to the Miss Universe 2023 pageant.

Miss Universe said that she would compete in the finale, which is slated for November in El Salvador.

This year’s Indonesia pageant also drew criticism for revealing a “significant change in this (year’s) competition guidelines” by eliminating the minimum height criterion after it had named a winner.

The Miss Universe Organisation stated in their statement that it wished to “make it extremely clear that there are no measurements such as height, weight, or body dimensions required to join a Miss Universe pageant worldwide.”

