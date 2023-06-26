Pakistanis Are Angry that India is Butchering the Great Hit Pasoori Song

(CTN News) – Bollywood announced the love musical movie Satyaprem Ki Katha, which will star Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The movie will end with a remake of “Pasoori,” a huge hit in Pakistan.

Arijit Singh will finally do a cover of the song, which got a mix of reactions on social media. Pakistanis didn’t like the news, so they started joking about Bollywood by saying it would “butcher” the Coke Studio creation.

“The worldwide hit is back! Your best song will be out soon. The #PasooriNu song will be out tomorrow, T-Series wrote on Twitter.

Adnan Siddiqui, a Pakistani actor, criticized the Indian film industry, stating that he hopes Bollywood will not “remake this masterpiece as it has others.”

Pasoori is a song loved all over the world. I hope Bollywood won’t slaughter this masterpiece as it does to others in the garb of remaking. #sparepasoori 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/LEO7lGr8Zl — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) June 22, 2023

A user wrote that this remake was unnecessary, adding that they should have made Arijit Singh sing a new song.

Another person expressed her anger by asking if Bollywood has no other singer besides Singh. Another said that Bollywood has no shame in remaking and “butchering” a Pakistani hit.

Many others are called Bollywood cheaters for always remaking Pakistani songs. Some said they would copy Pakistan’s national anthem one day as well.

Song Pasoori from Coke Studio season 14 was released on YouTube creating a massive breakthrough on the internet sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill.

Ali’s soulful voice and Shae’s melodious vocals made each human being feel alive amidst the chaotic and depressing COVID-19 phase.

The song reached out to every person in Pakistan, transcended boundaries, and connected the youth and older generations.

