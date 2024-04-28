Connect with us

Health

Survivors Of Breast Cancer In The Early Stages Have Hope
Advertisement

Health

Dengue Outbreaks May Be Exacerbated By Poor Vector Surveillance

Health

Tests And Crackdowns On Hepatitis Outbreaks Triggered By Outbreaks

Health

Pfizer Gets FDA Approval For Rare Inherited Bleeding Disorder Gene Therapy

Health

Treating Gum Disease: Simple Solutions

Health

UK Patients Testing World's First Personalized mRNA Cancer Vaccine For Melanoma

Health

A Holistic Approach: Maximizing Health and Wellness with Medicare Advantage in 2025

Health

GSK Sues Pfizer and BioNTech Over Alleged Patent Infringement in COVID-19 Vaccines

Health

Cuyahoga County's Mpox Outbreak: What You Need To Know

Health

Navigating the Path: Understanding Microdosing Safety and Risks

Health

Sales Of Biogen's Alzheimer's Drug Lead To Stock Rise

Health

Novo's Ozempic And Wegovy Are Being Investigated By a US Senate Committee

Health

UC Riverside Scientists Created One-For-All Virus Vaccine

Health

Brain Biohacking: Why Are Nootropics Gaining Popularity?

Health

How To Prevent Your Skin From Aging Too Fast

Health

2024 Cereal Industry News and Trends

Health

Delta 8 Carts vs. Delta 8 Disposable Vapes: Which is Right for You?

Health

UnitedHealth Says a Big Swath Of Patient Data May Have Been Stolen

Health

Next-Generation Antibiotics Are Underutilized For Gram-Negative Infections

Health

Taking Aspirin May Improve Immune Surveillance Against Colorectal Cancer

Health

Survivors Of Breast Cancer In The Early Stages Have Hope

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Breast Cancer
The government is expanding subsidies for Verzenio for women living with early stage breast cancer. (Supplied/AAP PHOTOS)

(CTN News) – In the near future, Australians living with a high risk of recurrence after early breast cancer will be able to receive expanded treatment for as little as $7.70.

The Australian government will provide subsidies for abemaciclib (Verzenio) treatment to an additional 2400 Australians who have early-stage breast cancer that has not yet spread beyond the area where it is located, but which is at a high risk of spreading to other areas within a short period of time.

Following her first diagnosis of breast cancer in 2019, Natalie Fraser was one of those who benefited from the treatment.

The 54-year-old woman underwent a lumpectomy and mastectomy for early-stage cancer and received the all-clear shortly thereafter.

According to her, she considered herself fortunate to have had a slight experience with cancer.

Ms Fraser was shocked to discover two years later that the cancer had returned to her lymph nodes.

When the ultrasound operator said to me, “I need to speak with the doctor about something”, my heart began to sink immediately, because I knew exactly what he meant when he said “I need to speak with the doctor about something.”.”

Following her surgery in 2021 to remove her lymph nodes, she underwent four months of chemotherapy and five weeks of radiation treatment before undergoing a hormone-blocking treatment that continues to this day.

The treatment was prescribed by her physician in conjunction with hormone therapy, which was provided free of charge as part of her compassionate care.

In the words of the mother of two, she has been battling breast cancer twice in her life and is currently cancer-free.

Despite the fact that Verzenio greatly reduces the risk that it will return, I have been told that there is a high chance that it will return.

It is so important for women in my position to have access to new treatments that can help prevent this from occurring.”

In a non-chemotherapy oral medicine, specific proteins inside cancer cells are blocked and the spread of these proteins is prevented.

In the past, patients with advanced cancer that has spread beyond the breast have only been able to receive the treatment through the pharmaceutical benefit scheme.

Professor Fran Boyle, an oncologist at North Sydney Mater Hospital, said that one in eight women with early breast cancer is classified as high risk and are three times more likely to have their cancer return as incurable advanced cancer.

In his words, “Now that patients are being treated with curative intent after surgery, we can allow them to receive more intensive treatment.”

With the subsidy, eligible patients will have to pay no more than $1 per day for the medication, rather than over $100,000 for the two-year course of treatment before.

Thousands of Australian women receive a life-changing breast cancer diagnosis every year, according to the Minister for Health.

According to him, the Albanese government is committed to providing the latest and most advanced treatment at an affordable price for every patient.

The number of Australian women diagnosed with breast cancer by 2024 is estimated to be around 20,500. The most common cancer among Australian women is breast cancer.

SEE ALSO:

Record-Breaking Sale: Titanic’s Wealthiest Passenger’s Gold Pocket Watch Fetches £1.2 Million

Colin Jost Roasts Politicians, Praises Journalists At Correspondents’ Dinner

May 2024: Celebrating Visakha Bucha Day and Bun Bung Fai Festival in Thailand
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies