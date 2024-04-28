April Weather Update: Chilly Showers Persist But Warmer Days Ahead For UK

Connect with us

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

25 seconds ago

on

UK

(CTN News) – As April nears its end, the UK remains entrenched in a pattern of damp and chilly weather, despite glimmers of warmer temperatures on the horizon.

Over the weekend, parts of the southeast experienced a deluge, with rainfall reaching 25mm to 30mm within 24 hours—exceeding half of the April average for some locales.

UK Weather Update

While Sunday saw temperatures ranging from a modest 9°C to 13°C (48°F to 55°F) across the UK, a shift is anticipated as the new week unfolds. Meteorologists project that by Monday and Tuesday, temperatures could climb to a more pleasant 16°C or 17°C (61°F or 63°F).

This warming trend is expected to persist throughout the week, with forecasts hinting at temperatures reaching the high teens by Friday and Saturday.

According to predictions from the Met Office, Cardiff and Belfast may see temperatures reaching 16°C from Thursday onwards. In Edinburgh, a more modest 14°C (57°F) is anticipated, while London and Manchester could bask in balmy temperatures of 18°C (64°F).

Despite these projections, the prevailing sentiment remains one of April showers and chilly breezes. Amy Bokota, a senior meteorologist, notes that while the month has seen fluctuations, it has actually been “on the warmer side of average.”

Bokota remarks, “It’s been a month of two halves—quite warm for the first half, and then quite cool up until now.”

However, this apparent chilliness may be exacerbated by the persistently damp conditions. Bokota observes that April has been “wetter than average for the UK as a whole,” resulting in a drearier atmosphere than expected for this time of year.

April Rainfall Surpasses Average, But Temperature Extremes Persist

Across the UK, rainfall for April has averaged at 99mm so far—a notable 27% higher than the usual figures for the month.

Despite these gloomy statistics, there have been moments of temperature extremes scattered throughout the month. From a high of 21.8°C in Writtle, Essex, to a bone-chilling low of -6.3°C in Shap, Cumbria, April has showcased its penchant for meteorological variety.

Even as spring progresses, surprises abound, with Braemar in Aberdeenshire experiencing an unusually cold -5.2°C on Saturday night.

When asked why perceptions of cold may outweigh the statistical reality, Bokota suggests that recent weeks have been cooler than average, contributing to an overall sense of dreariness.

“It’s been quite a dull month—duller than it should be on average—so there’s been less sunshine around,” she explains. “It’s been mainly unsettled and changeable, so I think that just sort of feeds into people’s interpretation of what the weather feels like.”

As April draws to a close, the UK remains poised between showers and sunshine, with hopes pinned on the promise of warmer days ahead.

