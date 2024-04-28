Colin Jost Roasts Politicians, Praises Journalists At Correspondents’ Dinner

(CTN News) – At this year’s White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, Colin Jost roasted politicians and praised journalists, bringing humor to a time of political tension at home and deadly conflicts abroad.

The 41-year-old Jost began his Saturday night address by joking about both Biden and Trump, the frontrunners of their respective parties. Following clips of Colin Jost as a high school reporter, the comedian poked fun at Biden’s age.

“You can’t do it for President Biden because it wasn’t invented when he was in high school,” Colin Jost joked. “It’s really unfair.” Also, SNL’s comedian targeted Trump, who is currently in his first criminal trial for hush money in New York, where he faces 34 felony charges.

Colin Jost will deliver the Republican response, he quips. My time is limited because I’m the fifth juror on a large trial in New York. One look at me and Trump’s lawyer is saying, “He’s on our side.” The comedian poked fun at previous allegations that Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl, as well as Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).

The Nerd prom is tonight,” Jost said. “Well, Matt Gaetz is at regular prom, but I thought I saw Matt Gaetz here tonight, but it was actually my reflection in a spoon.

Colin Jost also performed on news networks.

The Fox News team is here tonight. It’s the end of an era. Rupert Murdoch stepped down from Fox News, which is strange, I didn’t think there was a step down from Fox News,” Colin Jost said.

As Jost joked about The New York Times, he roasted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for freezing twice during press conferences last year.

It’s Wordle here tonight. I’m sorry. New York Times, I meant. Colin Jost said, “I forgot they do stuff besides puzzles.”. The only thing keeping a print media company alive these days are games on smartphones…too chill for you guys, room just froze up like Mitch McConnell.”

The roast also targeted Senate Democrats.

“Senator Bernie Sanders is here because he won’t pass up free hot food,” Colin Jost said. His next move was to attack the independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after more digs at Biden and Trump.

The irony is that in just a few short months, we will have our third Catholic president in RFK Jr., Colin Jost added, “What’s even more incredible is that President Biden is only the second Catholic president we’ve had in our country.” His vaccine card shows that he does not have a vaccination.

As Jost joked at the expense of the candidates for the Oval Office, he took a few lines to praise the media. “Journalists, these are challenging times, and you are needed to guide us,” he said. “Your job is not easy, and traditional media is coming to an end.”

Jost concluded by acknowledging all the print journalists in the room. The words you speak speak truth to power. Your words illuminate the darkness, and most importantly, they train the AI programs that will soon replace you.” As an individual, Jost praised Biden, calling him a “decent person.”

