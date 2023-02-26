Connect with us

ChatGPT Will Soon Support WhatsApp Messaging
(CTN NEWS) – People tend to become lazy when they have to reply to a text message. ChatGPT comes in handy here.

According to India Today, OpenAI’s artificial intelligence program can now reply back to WhatsApp messages on your behalf without sounding mechanical.

ChatGPT is capable of generating articles, essays, jokes, and even poetry in response to prompts. Earlier this month, OpenAI, a private company backed by Microsoft Corp, made it available for free to the public.

ChatGPT is not integrated into Meta’s app, but users can integrate it using GitHub to integrate with the messaging app.

If you integrate the chatbot, people will not be able to tell the difference between a message written by a human and one written by a machine once you integrate the bot.

ChatGPT will also reply to your WhatsApp messages, set it up like this - Digit News

ChatGPT Can Reply To Messages On WhatsApp

Using a Python script developed by developer Daniel Gross, users can respond to WhatsApp messages using AI-powered chatbots.

You must download the Python script from a website that contains the necessary files in order to use it.

After downloading the language library, open the file ‘WhatsApp-gpt-main’ and run the document ‘server.py’. As a result, ChatGPT can be set up on WhatsApp,” according to the report.

“When you start the server, type ‘Is’ and hit enter, then click on ‘python server.py’. This will automatically create your phone number on the OpenAI chat page. To ensure that you’re not a robot, you need to click on the ‘Confirm I’m a human’ box,” it said.

As soon as users complete all these steps, they’ll be able to find ChatGPT on their WhatsApp accounts.

However, OpenAI or Meta have not yet implemented this feature on their platforms.

