OpenAI Partners With Apple To Develop New iPhone Features
OpenAI Partners With Apple To Develop New iPhone Features

Published

39 seconds ago

on

Apple
Apple teaming up with OpenAI for iPhone 16. — Unsplash/File

(CTN News) – The latest news suggests that Apple has increased talks with OpenAI in an effort to help bring generative AI features to the iPhone despite continuous discussions with Google about the subject.

There is a report floating around the web that suggests is resuming talks with OpenAI about using its technology to power some new features that will be coming to the iPhone by the end of this year, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

It was reported earlier this year that there had been a conversation between the two companies, although it has since become quieter, according to Gurman. In this case, Apple and Google continued to discuss the licensing of Gemini, the Google chatbot, for use on the iPhone while Apple and Google were still discussing the licensing of Gemini.

It has been confirmed by Gurman that the discussion could end up with nothing while Apple has been found to be inking deals with both OpenAI and Google at the same time, according to iMore.

As part of Apple’s latest operating system for its iPhone, iOS 18, a number of AI-focused features are anticipated to be rolled out as headline additions to the operating system in the near future. Furthermore, there have been multiple reports that indicate that whichever company Apple collaborates with will work to provide a chatbot-like interface as a part of its product.

Aside from OpenAI, which is behind ChatGPT, AI startup Anthropic, which created the Claude 3 chatbot, has also been involved in talks to some extent, according to Gurman, along with OpenAI.

As Apple initiates pivoting hardware to help on-device execution of AI tasks, this is leading to a lot of anticipation with regards to whether the iPhone 16 will experience the debut of new generative AI features that use the A18 chip.

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

