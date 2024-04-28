How Did WhatsApp Become Green? Why Has It Changed?

(CTN News) – Due to the wide use of WhatsApp, its updates, no matter how minor, often attract significant attention due to the fact that it is used by so many people. In recent days, the app had undergone a change in its colour scheme, which has provoked a lot of discussion among its users.

This app, previously known for its blue theme, has now taken on a new green colour that has divided opinions among its vast user base, which is a move that has been criticized by a number of users.

The change in the apps can also be seen by the users in India. In case you have noticed a green interface on your app recently, then rest assured that you are not the only one who has noticed it.

Can you tell me why WhatsApp has gone green now?

It is Meta’s goal to make WhatsApp as accessible as well as as easy to use as possible through these changes so that users can enjoy a “modern, new experience” using the app.

In a statement, the company said that they had changed the look and feel of WhatsApp, which included changes to the spacing, colours, icons, and so on.

How have the changes been made?

As a result of the update, both iOS and Android users will notice a change in the color scheme from the previous green, which is visible on Android devices.

iPhones, which had a blue colour scheme in WhatsApp, will be able to see the significant changes that have been made to everything from the status bar to the chat list window as a result of the recent design change.

Whenever a link is shared within the app, it now appears in green instead of blue, as it did previously.

In addition, Android users will also be able to experience subtle adjustments to their dark mode as it will become even darker, while their light mode will be improved with more space and an improved readability.

Apart from the colour change, WhatsApp has implemented a number of other updates aimed at improving the user experience of its app. Recently, WhatsApp came under scrutiny for capitalizing some of its words in its messaging indicator messages.

In some cases, users have noticed that the first letters of “online” and “typing” have been capitalised, making these words “Online” and “Typing” instead. A significant discussion has been sparked online as a result of the change, which has been noticed on both Android and iOS devices.

