Connect with us

Tech

How Did WhatsApp Become Green? Why Has It Changed?
Advertisement

Tech

Epic Games Store Users Got a Common Feature Two Years Ago

Tech

Update To Spotify App Rejected By Apple Due To EU Pricing

Tech

Google Invests $75 Million In AI Education To Bridge The Workforce Skill Gap

Tech

Elon Musk's AI Startup xAI Secures $6 Billion Funding, Valuation Soars To $18 Billion

Tech

Benefits of using a Self-Hosted Email Software

Tech

How to Use CRM Analytics

Tech

Intel's Forecast Is Negatively Impacted By AI Competition

Tech

How to Triumph at Togel Online: Guide From An Experience Player

Tech

Elon Musk Surpasses Mark Zuckerberg Again As Meta Shares Plunges

Tech

iOS 18 Release Date: What to Expect and When to Expect iOS 18 Launch?

Tech

Threads Surpasses 150 Million Monthly Active Users, Mark Zuckerberg Reveals

Tech

How To Use Copilot In Microsoft Word And Excel?

Tech

ByteDance May Shut Down TikTok in US if Legal Options Fail

Tech

Shares Of Snapchat's Parent Company Rise As Its Advertising System Improves

Tech

Micron Technology Receives $6.1B Grant for US Chip Plants Expansion

Tech

Using ChatGPT, This Couple Saved Thousands Of Dollars.

Tech

Micron's Subsidiaries Continue To Focus On Chip Manufacturing

Tech

Shares Of Intel Fall Following a Weak Forecast For The Current Quarter

Tech

WhatsApp Introduces New Offline File Sharing And Contact Note Features

Tech

How Did WhatsApp Become Green? Why Has It Changed?

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

23 seconds ago

on

WhatsApp
The app's recent change in colour scheme has stirred up conversations among its users.

(CTN News) – Due to the wide use of WhatsApp, its updates, no matter how minor, often attract significant attention due to the fact that it is used by so many people. In recent days, the app had undergone a change in its colour scheme, which has provoked a lot of discussion among its users.

This app, previously known for its blue theme, has now taken on a new green colour that has divided opinions among its vast user base, which is a move that has been criticized by a number of users.

The change in the apps can also be seen by the users in India. In case you have noticed a green interface on your app recently, then rest assured that you are not the only one who has noticed it.

Can you tell me why WhatsApp has gone green now?

It is Meta’s goal to make WhatsApp as accessible as well as as easy to use as possible through these changes so that users can enjoy a “modern, new experience” using the app.

In a statement, the company said that they had changed the look and feel of WhatsApp, which included changes to the spacing, colours, icons, and so on. 

How have the changes been made?

As a result of the update, both iOS and Android users will notice a change in the color scheme from the previous green, which is visible on Android devices.

iPhones, which had a blue colour scheme in WhatsApp, will be able to see the significant changes that have been made to everything from the status bar to the chat list window as a result of the recent design change.

Whenever a link is shared within the app, it now appears in green instead of blue, as it did previously.

In addition, Android users will also be able to experience subtle adjustments to their dark mode as it will become even darker, while their light mode will be improved with more space and an improved readability.

Apart from the colour change, WhatsApp has implemented a number of other updates aimed at improving the user experience of its app. Recently, WhatsApp came under scrutiny for capitalizing some of its words in its messaging indicator messages.

In some cases, users have noticed that the first letters of “online” and “typing” have been capitalised, making these words “Online” and “Typing” instead. A significant discussion has been sparked online as a result of the change, which has been noticed on both Android and iOS devices.

SEE ALSO:

Epic Games Store Users Got a Common Feature Two Years Ago

Update To Spotify App Rejected By Apple Due To EU Pricing

Google Invests $75 Million In AI Education To Bridge The Workforce Skill Gap
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies