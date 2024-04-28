Connect with us

Update To Spotify App Rejected By Apple Due To EU Pricing
Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

15 mins ago

on

Spotify

(CTN News) – Spotify alleges that Apple has rejected the updated version of its iOS app that includes pricing information tailored specifically to users in the European Union (EU), as well as some other enhancements.

As reported on Thursday by the Swedish audio streaming company, Apple’s decision in the music streaming case goes against the European Commission’s judgment in the case involving the EU’s music streaming policy.

The updated Spotify app was submitted to Apple, according to Spotify, and it contained basic pricing details and website information, as mandated by the European Commission, as part of the update to the app.

There was, however, a report that Apple refused the update, sending a direct reply to Spotify regarding the refusal.

According to Spotify’s spokesperson, the tech giant has ignored both consumers and developers in its actions, accusing it of disregarding both the voice of consumers and the voice of developers.

As a result of Apple’s rejection of the update, the spokesperson emphasized that there seems to be a desire on the part to pay additional fees to inform its customers about the prices.

This came about as a result of a fine recently imposed by the European Commission of 1.84 billion euros ($1.97 billion) on Apple for allegedly stifling competition from music streaming rivals through restrictive App Store policies. The penalty was issued as a result of a complaint lodged by Spotify in the year 2019, which led to the penalty being issued.

As part of Apple’s attempt to comply with EU regulations with regard to music streaming apps in the European Economic Area, the company has previously announced measures that would allow these apps to notify users about alternative methods of purchasing music.

The company claims that despite these measures, Apple rejected the update even though it did not include an in-app link, despite these measures being implemented by Spotify.

Having been rejected by Apple for its app update, Spotify’s app update highlights the ongoing tension between the two tech giants and highlights the complexities that surround the app store regulations as well as competition in the digital sphere.

