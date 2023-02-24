Chinese apps Have Blocked ChatGPT Access Amid Global AI Race

(CTN NEWS) – In spite of the fact that big Chinese tech companies are vying to create an equal, a number of well-known Chinese apps have blocked access to ChatGPT, the AI chatbot that has taken the world by storm.

Although ChatGPT, created by the American research facility OpenAI, is not publicly accessible in China, a number of WeChat apps previously permitted access to the chatbot without the need for a VPN or foreign cell phone.

Those doors now seem to be closed. The applications ChatGPTRobot and AIGC Chat Robot stated earlier this week that their services had been halted owing to a “violation of applicable laws and regulations,” without naming which legislation.

Two further apps, ChatgptAiAi, and Chat AI Conversation claimed that “important business changes” and policy modifications caused their ChatGPT services to be unavailable.

Shenlan BL, the app, was even more evasive, stating that “many causes” were behind the closure.

China Losing Interest In ChatGPT

There are further indications that China may be losing interest in ChatGPT, even if it’s unclear what caused these closures.

In a video published on Monday, state-run media said the chatbot might be used by US authorities to “spread misinformation and manipulate public opinion.” They cited the chatbot’s comments to Xinjiang as presumptive proof of prejudice.

ChatGPT discusses mass detentions and forced labor as examples of alleged human rights violations by the Chinese government against ethnic minorities in Xinjiang when asked about the region.

China has consistently refuted these claims, saying the prison facilities were once “vocational education and training institutions” but have since been shut down.

Other recent official media stories have shown disapproval and skepticism concerning ChatGPT, with China Daily opining that the growth of the service underscores the demand for “tight restrictions.”

Once word circulated that ChatGPT services had been deleted from WeChat apps, several Chinese internet companies’ shares fell on Thursday. Ruisheng Science Technologies, a Beijing-based company that creates and sells AI data solutions, closed 8.4% lower.

Hanwang Technology and Beijing Deep Glint Technology, two companies that create AI-related goods and services, ended the day 10% and 5.5% lower, respectively.

‘ChatGPT’ Global Ai Race

When ChatGPT, a global AI race, first appeared on the market in December, it swiftly gained popularity for its capacity to respond to queries and generates in-depth, lengthy comments that are occasionally erroneous.

Since its introduction, the program has been used to compose research paper abstracts that have deceived some scientists, produce articles for at least one news source, and even pass graduate-level tests in law and business (albeit with low marks).

The alarm has also been raised regarding its unknowable long-term effects, such as how it would affect education and how easy it will be for students to cheat on assignments.

Notwithstanding these reservations, ChatGPT’s success has sparked a global AI arms race.

Microsoft debuted an AI-powered Bing chatbot last week and promises to invest billions in the San Francisco-based OpenAI, but it garnered attention for deviating into the darker, occasionally scary conversation.

Google revealed earlier this month that Bard, its own response to ChatGPT, will soon be released.

Prior attempts by the Chinese government to impose restrictions on popular Western websites and applications like Google, Facebook, and Amazon prompted allegations of digital protectionism from some.

Baidu’s Ai Chatbot To Release In March

Chinese IT businesses have now developed into significant international players, several of which are now revving their engines with an eye toward AI due to the lack of foreign competition in the domestic market.

Although it didn’t specify a debut date, Chinese behemoth Alibaba announced in early February that it was testing a technology similar to ChatGPT.

A group from China’s Fudan University created their own variation, named MOSS, which quickly gained popularity and caused the site to break down this week owing to an overwhelming number of users.

In addition, tech giant Baidu announced on Wednesday that its AI chatbot, ERNIE Bot, will be used across a variety of platforms, including its search engine, the voice assistant for smart devices, and even its autonomous driving technology.

The chatbot is scheduled for release in March.

The launch will “provide a new entrance point for the next-generation internet,” according to Baidu CEO Robin Li, who also stated that the company anticipates “more and more business owners and entrepreneurs to develop their own apps and models on our AI Cloud.”

