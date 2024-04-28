Connect with us

Tech

Google Invests $75 Million In AI Education To Bridge The Workforce Skill Gap
Advertisement

Tech

Update To Spotify App Rejected By Apple Due To EU Pricing

Tech

Elon Musk's AI Startup xAI Secures $6 Billion Funding, Valuation Soars To $18 Billion

Tech

Benefits of using a Self-Hosted Email Software

Tech

Intel's Forecast Is Negatively Impacted By AI Competition

Tech

Elon Musk Surpasses Mark Zuckerberg Again As Meta Shares Plunges

Tech

iOS 18 Release Date: What to Expect and When to Expect iOS 18 Launch?

Tech

Threads Surpasses 150 Million Monthly Active Users, Mark Zuckerberg Reveals

Tech

How to Triumph at Togel Online: Guide From An Experience Player

Tech

How to Use CRM Analytics

Tech

How To Use Copilot In Microsoft Word And Excel?

Tech

ByteDance May Shut Down TikTok in US if Legal Options Fail

Tech

Shares Of Snapchat's Parent Company Rise As Its Advertising System Improves

Tech

Micron Technology Receives $6.1B Grant for US Chip Plants Expansion

Tech

Using ChatGPT, This Couple Saved Thousands Of Dollars.

Tech

Micron's Subsidiaries Continue To Focus On Chip Manufacturing

Tech

Shares Of Intel Fall Following a Weak Forecast For The Current Quarter

Tech

WhatsApp Introduces New Offline File Sharing And Contact Note Features

Tech

Meta Stock Plummets 15% after Disappointing Q2 Forecast

Tech

Apple Releases iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 Third Betas with New Features

Tech

Google Invests $75 Million In AI Education To Bridge The Workforce Skill Gap

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

3 hours ago

on

Google 1

(CTN News) – In a bid to address the growing demand for AI skills in the workforce, Google has announced a substantial investment of $75 million in grants for education and workforce development organizations.

This initiative, reported by CNET, aims to equip Americans with the essential skills needed to thrive in an increasingly AI-driven economy.

Google’s senior vice president for research, technology, and society, James Manyika, emphasized the significant opportunities AI presents for economic growth.

He stated, “AI offers significant opportunities to accelerate economic growth, particularly if people have access to the right resources and training.”

This sentiment underscores the importance of ensuring that individuals have the necessary tools and knowledge to harness the potential of AI technologies effectively.

Google Launches “Google AI Essentials” Course to Foster AI Literacy

As part of its commitment to fostering AI literacy, Google is launching the “Google AI Essentials” online course. Priced at $49 on Coursera, this course provides a comprehensive 10-hour curriculum designed to impart foundational AI skills and best practices.

Upon completion, participants will receive a certificate, validating their proficiency in AI fundamentals.

Miami Dade College and Darden Executive Education and Lifelong Learning are among the institutions tasked with delivering the course to students and professionals.

Additionally, Citigroup plans to leverage the course to upskill its workforce, highlighting the broad applicability of AI knowledge across various industries and job functions.

This initiative aligns with Google’s broader objective of bridging the skill gap exacerbated by rapid technological advancement.

By offering grants and developing educational programs, Google aims to cultivate a more tech-savvy workforce capable of meeting the evolving demands of the digital age.

Moreover, these efforts contribute to enhancing the company’s brand image while simultaneously empowering individuals to pursue opportunities in emerging tech fields.

Google1 1

Education and Skill Development Through AI Initiatives

Google’s AI education initiative is part of a larger trend within the tech industry, where major players like Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta are actively investing in philanthropic endeavors to support education and skill development.

Microsoft Philanthropies, Amazon Future Engineer, and Meta Elevate are just a few examples of initiatives aimed at fostering digital literacy and preparing individuals for the jobs of the future.

One notable recipient of Google’s AI Opportunity Fund is Goodwill, a nonprofit organization dedicated to job training and employment services. Goodwill CEO Steve Preston expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We can help US jobseekers attain the core digital and AI skills needed to step into well-paying jobs and greater prospects for economic mobility.”

This collaboration underscores the potential of public-private partnerships to drive meaningful change and empower individuals to pursue rewarding career opportunities.

In conclusion, Google’s investment in AI education represents a significant step towards addressing the workforce skill gap in an era of rapid technological advancement.

By providing accessible training resources and partnering with educational institutions and businesses, Google aims to equip individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in an AI-driven economy.

This initiative not only benefits individuals seeking to advance their careers but also contributes to the overall resilience and competitiveness of the American workforce in an increasingly digital world.

SEE ALSO: Elon Musk’s AI Startup xAI Secures $6 Billion Funding, Valuation Soars To $18 Billion
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies