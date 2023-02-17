Connect with us

OpenAI Will Now Allow Users To Customize ChatGPT
OpenAI Will Now Allow Users To Customize ChatGPT

OpenAI Will Now Allow Users To Customize ChatGPT

(CTN NEWS) – The company that created ChatGPT, OpenAI, announced on Thursday that it is creating an updated version of its popular chatbot that users may personalize as part of its efforts to ease worries about bias in AI.

The San Francisco-based business said it has worked to reduce political and other prejudices but also wants to accommodate more diverse viewpoints.

Microsoft Corp, which backed the startup and uses it to power its most recent technology, said it has worked to mitigate political and other biases.

According to a blog post, “this will mean permitting system outputs that other people (including ourselves) may strongly disagree with,” the company suggested customization as a solution. However, the system’s behavior will “always be constrained in some respects.”

The generative AI engine underlying ChatGPT, used to generate answers that mimic human speech and shock people, has generated frantic attention since its November 2017 release.

ChatGPT

The startup’s announcement comes the same week that various media sources have noted that OpenAI-powered Microsoft’s new Bing search engine’s results could be harmful and that the technology may not be ready for widespread use.

Companies in the field of generative AI are currently wrangling with how to set boundaries for this emerging technology, which is one of their main areas of attention.

Before a wider release, Microsoft said on Wednesday that user feedback was assisting it in improving Bing. For example, Microsoft learned that its AI chatbot could be “provoked” to respond in ways that are not intended.

According to OpenAI’s statement in the blog post, ChatGPT’s responses are first trained on big-text datasets that are accessible online. In a subsequent step, humans examine a smaller dataset and are given instructions on what to do in certain circumstances.

For instance, the human reviewer should instruct ChatGPT to respond with something like “I can’t answer that” if a user asks for adult, violent, or hate speech-containing content.

In an example from their reviewer instructions for the program, the business said that when questioned about a contentious subject, reviewers should let ChatGPT respond and instead offer to describe different points of view held by individuals and groups.

