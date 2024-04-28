Connect with us

Epic Games Store Users Got a Common Feature Two Years Ago

AlishbaW

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Epic Games Store
Epic Games is offering two things for free between April 18 and April 25. (Image source: Epic Games)

(CTN News) – Players have noticed that profile avatars were once listed as a priority in the Epic Games Store, even though the feature has yet to be implemented.

The Epic Games company is widely recognized as a leader in several areas of the gaming industry. There are many services that Epic provides through its own PC marketplace, but sometimes there are features that users are used to on other platforms that are not available in the Epic Games Store.

However, there have been numerous additions to Epic Games that encourage players to return. Many EA games are now available on the Epic Games Store, encouraging users to continue playing great games, and this demonstrates how Epic Games’ ecosystem is continually expanding.

While gamers were initially unsure whether Epic would endure when compared to Steam, the current status of the platform makes plenty confident that it isn’t going anywhere, which is why it can be confusing when popular features like profile avatars do not appear.

Reddit user VanceVibes reveals that Epic’s Trello project listing board has noted the profile avatar feature since February 2022, but it has not been implemented.

Considering how the Epic Games Store has grown steadily since 2022, with one of its biggest perks being a massive list of free games for Epic users, it is surprising that this simple feature has not yet been added.

Profile avatars for Epic Games Store continue to be awaited

In light of the number of things Epic Games handles, the inclusion of profile avatars may have slipped from priority to less of a concern. The development of Unreal Engine and games like Fortnite may take precedence over the details of the Epic Games Store, even though improving the user experience has been a recent priority.

According to other gamers in the thread, Epic Games is an excellent launcher, but Steam seems to dominate when it comes to community-based features. Perhaps this is on purpose, since the Epic games store was never intended to serve as anything other than a storefront.

The fact that avatars are still missing after two years may be attributed to the fact that there are a number of gamers who would not enjoy social platform features being introduced to the marketplace.

In spite of this, while some may be satisfied with the Epic Games Store and its impressive selection of free games as it is, others are still in the process of waiting for things such as profile avatars to be added.

Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

