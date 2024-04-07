Trevor Story Leaves The Game After Injuring His Shoulder

(CTN News) – Trevor Story was forced to leave Boston’s game against the Angels in the fourth inning on Friday night after injuring his left shoulder on a backhanded dive to avoid a hit by Mike Trout.

The severity of Trevor Story injury will not be known until he undergoes an MRI examination on Saturday. Despite winning 8-6, the veteran infielder was somber in the clubhouse after the game. After landing on his shoulder with most of his body weight, the two-time All-Star was not even certain whether it had dislocated.

“Frustrating, man,” said Trevor Story.

It was a very emotional experience. Currently, we do not know the severity of the situation, but there is a lot of frustration. … It’s pretty painful.”

Story caught Trout’s hard grounder with his glove, but he was left writhing in pain after hitting the grass hard on his left arm and shoulder. As Rafael Devers watched Story’s injury, he put his hands on his head in an expression of empathy.

Trevor Story remained on the grass with manager Alex Cora and the athletic training staff for about two minutes before going back to the dugout.

After leaving Colorado as a free agent for a $140 million, six-year contract, Trevor Story has already suffered major injuries in his first two seasons with Boston.

After missing significant time due to injuries to his right hand and left foot in 2022, Trevor Story played in only 94 games. Having undergone major elbow surgery in the offseason, he only played in 43 games last year.

When you go out there and you see him in pain and all that, you start thinking about all he did in the offseason to get to this point,” Cora explained. In a very quiet manner, he has emerged as the team’s leader. We were able to accomplish what we were trying to accomplish because he took ownership of the project.

There will be no end to it, and hopefully nothing is going on and he will be with us in the not too distant future. However, you begin to think about this. It is this aspect of the job that is the most challenging.”

Story was replaced at shortstop by Pablo Reyes. If Story were to be replaced in the future, Cora was not certain who would take his place.

Before leaving, Story went 0 for 2 against Los Angeles. Despite hitting only .226 this season, he was tied for the team lead with four RBIs at the start of the game.

Despite playing more than 150 games and making the playoffs, Cora said that he had done everything right, he had done everything possible to succeed. “Hopefully, we will be able to accomplish that, but it was challenging going out there.”

