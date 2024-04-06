Connect with us

Sports

Bronny James, LeBron James' Son, Enters The 2024 NBA Draft
Advertisement

Sports

The Iowa vs. UConn Final 4 Game Can Be Viewed Online At The Following Link:

Sports

Devils-Rangers Game Starts With All 10 Skaters Brawling

Sports

Stefon Diggs Traded To The Texans For A 2025 Second-Round Pick

Sports

Suns' Devin Booker Scored 52 Points Against The Pelicans 124-111

Sports

Carson Wentz Finds Another Position As a Backup Quarterback

Sports

Defeating Duke, NC State Advances To The Men's Final Four

Sports

Babar Azam Reappoints as Pakistan’s white-ball Captain: PCB

Fifa World Cup

Japan Awarded 3-0 Victory as North Korea Forfeits World Cup Qualifier

Sports

Kim Mulkey Doesn't Want To Read Her Career Profile In The Washington Post

Sports

Barnes' Brace Caps Newcastle's Comeback Victory Over West Ham

Sports

Braves Beat Phillies 9-3 In Eighth Inning To Begin Defense Of NL East Title

Sports

UConn Announces New Programs, Facilities, And Campus Expansions In Hartford 

Sports

Opening Day Saw The Yankees Defeat The Astros In A Thrilling Comeback

Gaming Sports

Cricket Betting on 1xBet: A Deep Dive into Odds and Markets

Sports

Panthers Sign Jadeveon Clowney To a 2-Year, $20 Million Deal

Sports

Sale Of Minnesota Timberwolves To Alex Rodriguez And Marc Lore Fails

Sports

Free Agent Dak Prescott's Top 7 Landing Spots In 2025: Dallas Cowboys

Sports

Shohei Ohtani Says He Never Bets On Sports, But Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara Lied

Sports

Donte DiVincenzo Hits Record 11 Tries As Knicks Beat Pistons

Sports

Bronny James, LeBron James’ Son, Enters The 2024 NBA Draft

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

44 mins ago

on

Bronny James, LeBron James' Son, Enters The 2024 NBA Draft

(CTN News) – In a post on his Instagram account, 19-year-old Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James, announced he was entering the 2024 NBA draft once he had been declared fit to play.

James’ oldest child, Bronny James, recently completed his freshman season at the University of Southern California (USC) Trojans and is eagerly awaiting his first NBA experience.

During the past year, I have had some ups and downs, but they all contributed to the growth of who I am as a man, a student, and as an athlete,” Bronny James said on Instagram.

Having made the decision to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility, and going through the NCAA transfer portal at the same time, I have made the decision to enter the NBA draft.

As always, I would like to thank USC for one of the best Freshman years I have ever had and to thank my family, friends, doctors, athletic trainers, and fans for their support throughout my freshman year.”

Following a cardiac arrest that disrupted his life in July of 2023, Bonny remained on the sidelines for a period of time as he continued to recover from the incident.

Following his treatment at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, he was sent back home and he was able to return to his normal life.

In December of 1998, five months after the incident, the doctors declared that he could play football again and he was soon taking part in the game against USC where he scored his first point on the day.

Since Bronny James is going to be taking part in the NBA draft for the first time, it is likely that there will be speculation as to whether we will see the father-son duo of LeBron and Bronny James on the court together.

Earlier this year, the all-time leading NBA scorer confirmed that he will play along with his son in the final season of his career.

James told the Athletic magazine in 2022 that his last season would be a year of playing with his son. “Wherever Bronny James is at any given point in time, that is where I’m going to be.

There is nothing that I would not do in order to play one year with my son. As far as the money is concerned, it doesn’t matter at that point.

SEE ALSO:

The Iowa vs. UConn Final 4 Game Can Be Viewed Online At The Following Link:

Devils-Rangers Game Starts With All 10 Skaters Brawling

Stefon Diggs Traded To The Texans For A 2025 Second-Round Pick
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies