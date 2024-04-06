Bronny James, LeBron James’ Son, Enters The 2024 NBA Draft

(CTN News) – In a post on his Instagram account, 19-year-old Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James, announced he was entering the 2024 NBA draft once he had been declared fit to play.

James’ oldest child, Bronny James, recently completed his freshman season at the University of Southern California (USC) Trojans and is eagerly awaiting his first NBA experience.

During the past year, I have had some ups and downs, but they all contributed to the growth of who I am as a man, a student, and as an athlete,” Bronny James said on Instagram.

Having made the decision to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility, and going through the NCAA transfer portal at the same time, I have made the decision to enter the NBA draft.

As always, I would like to thank USC for one of the best Freshman years I have ever had and to thank my family, friends, doctors, athletic trainers, and fans for their support throughout my freshman year.”

Following a cardiac arrest that disrupted his life in July of 2023, Bonny remained on the sidelines for a period of time as he continued to recover from the incident.

Following his treatment at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, he was sent back home and he was able to return to his normal life.

In December of 1998, five months after the incident, the doctors declared that he could play football again and he was soon taking part in the game against USC where he scored his first point on the day.

Since Bronny James is going to be taking part in the NBA draft for the first time, it is likely that there will be speculation as to whether we will see the father-son duo of LeBron and Bronny James on the court together.

Earlier this year, the all-time leading NBA scorer confirmed that he will play along with his son in the final season of his career.

James told the Athletic magazine in 2022 that his last season would be a year of playing with his son. “Wherever Bronny James is at any given point in time, that is where I’m going to be.

There is nothing that I would not do in order to play one year with my son. As far as the money is concerned, it doesn’t matter at that point.

