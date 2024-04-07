(CTN News) – On Saturday, Arsenal and Manchester City maintained unbeaten streaks in the English Premier League that date back to December, despite potentially tricky away matches.

The returning Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, and Leandro Trossard scored goals as Arsenal won at Brighton 3-0 thanks to City’s 4-2 victory over Crystal Palace largely due to Kevin De Bruyne’s masterful performance.

Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool are separated by one point, with Arsenal in the lead and City in third, behind Liverpool on goal difference.

Liverpool’s game on Sunday is one of the toughest of the run-in – against Manchester United, their fierce rivals. During last month’s FA Cup, Liverpool lost to United.

Arsenal and Manchester City must now focus on the Champions League on Tuesday when they face Real Madrid at home and Bayern Munich away.

With Manchester City undefeated run in all competitions now in excess of four months, they take on the Spanish capital having rediscovered

Manchester City have scored another goal thanks to Erling Haaland.

The Belgian screamer has returned. In response to De Bruyne’s curling shot that took Pep Guardiola by surprise, Guardiola blew kisses to him after the match at Selhurst Park.

De Bruyne received his latest assist after Rico Lewis had given City the lead in the 47th minute. It was a left-footed piledriver that De Bruyne used for his second goal.

Guardiola says Kevin won the game. If Kevin hadn’t been there, maybe we wouldn’t have won, so when we talk about tactics or managers, Kevin is a must.”

The numbers, the presence, and the consistency have been exceptional. The greatest player to ever play for Manchester City.”

The team struggled to create chances last weekend, a setback in its quest to win a fourth straight league title – an achievement unheard of in 135 years of English football.

Since then, Manchester City have won at Palace and beaten Aston Villa 4-1.

Arsenal’s Premier League campaign was threatened by a three-game losing streak, but the Gunners have not lost since Dec. 31.

After four straight clean sheets in all competitions, Mikel Arteta’s team is looking rock solid.

As a result of Gabriel Jesus’ tripping in the 33rd minute, Saka opened the scoring after being declared fit after missing the midweek win over Luton. Saka has converted all five of his penalties this season and has 14 league goals, tying his career high.

Jorginho’s cross was tapped in by Havertz in the 62nd, then Trossard ran through and chipped the goalkeeper.

