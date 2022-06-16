Among the most frequently debated issues in basketball is who ranks as the best player in the NBA right now. We have prepared the list for 2022, now that the season is imminent. We would like to inform beforehand that these rankings are specifically for the upcoming season and do not consider players’ long-term prospects or career arcs beyond 2021-22 as a necessary criterion. here are the Top 5 NBA Players You Need to Keep an Eye Out for

Joel Embiid

The tenacity of Joel Embiid is unquestionable, to say the least. Throughout the 2020-21 period, Joel “The Process” Embiid performed at an MVP-caliber level, leading the Sixers to the No. 1 position in the East. In the 2021-2022 Eastern Conference semifinals, the fact that he came back against Miami with an orbital fracture and a ruptured thumb ligament was a living testimony to his will to conquer.

Nikola Jokic

There is a reason why Jokic has been crowned the league MVP. His performance on the basketball floor has been truly magical. He finished the season with 30 points, 19 rebound shots, and 8 assists in a total of 32 minutes on the court. Jokic has been gifted with an incredible skill set, from nailing several last moment vital shots to making passes to open teammates, and his actions are some of the most coveted among NBA tips.

Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard made his first appearance on an NBA court in the 2021 playoffs. He led up to the his best playoff sprint of his career, averaging 30.4 points per game while throwing the ball 57.3 percent from the ground and 39.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. No wonder he is the third person to get honored as the multi-NBA Finals most Valuable Player. Leonard seems the most confident in his one-on-one defensive strategy, and he has improved his offensive skill set every year he has performed in the tournament.

LeBron James

James might undisputedly become the greatest basketball player of this decade, if not this generation. LeBron James debuted in the NBA in 2003, and towards the end of the 2004-2005 season, he had established himself as one of the five major players in the league. In the last season, his 30.3 Points per game mean was surpassed by only Joel Embiid, and it was his highest achieved average in 15 years. He has appeared in 18 NBA and All-Star Games successively, which makes him the top catch for his nineteenth year too.

Stephen Curry

This young talent established himself as the greatest basketball shooter across the ages quite recently, in December 2021, when he surpassed Ray Allen’s 3-point record. Curry has been a stable support to the Golden State Warriors, basking in his role as the leader, having reached six Finals level in the past eight years of his career. In the previous season, it was he who had given the Warriors victory in all the games, and consequently as the Most Valued Player, he is guiding his team back to the peak of the Western Conference, possibly eyeing a fourth championship.

For more such player lists, stay tuned!

