Costa Rica Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Playoff Match?

Costa Rica Vs New Zealand – Costa Rica and New Zealand will clash at the Al Rayyan Stadium on Tuesday for the right to host the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The kick-off is scheduled for 11:30 p.m. IST. Check out how to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 play-off match live in India and Costa Rica vs New Zealand live streaming details ahead of what promises to be an exciting contest later this year.

Costa Rica vs New Zealand live streaming details in India

In India, fans can watch the final FIFA World Cup 2022 play-off match live on the Viacom 18 Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The game will be broadcast by Sports 18.

Fans can tune into the Voot app to watch Costa Rica vs New Zealand live. Fans can also follow the live scores and updates on the official social media handles of the two teams.

How to watch Costa Rica vs New Zealand live outside India?

Among the broadcasters that will telecast the game are those in Costa Rica, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Country Broadcaster Time Costa Rica Repretel, Teletica 12:00 PM local time on June 14 New Zealand Sky Sport 1 6:00 AM NZT on June 15 MENA Alkass, beIN Sports 9:00 PM AST Arabia on June 14 UK BBC 7:00 PM BST on June 14 US FOX Sports, Telemundo 2:00 PM ET on June 14

Costa Rica vs New Zealand h2h record

There has been just one previous meeting between the two sides, with Costa Rica winning 4-0. The South American side won thanks to a brace from Alvaro Saborio and a goal from Alonso Solis and Bryan Ruiz each.

Costa Rica vs New Zealand team news

Costa Rica predicted starting line-up: Keylor Navas (GK); Bryan Oviedo, Keysher Fuller, Francisco Calvo, Carlos Martínez; Gerson Torres, Yeltsin Tejeda; Orlando Galo, Brandon Aguilera, Johan Venegas; Joel Campbell.

Injuries: Cristian Gamboa, Alonso Martínez, Ronald Matarrita, José Guillermo Ortiz.

New Zealand predicted starting line-up: Oliver Sail (GK); Bill Tuiloma, Winston Reid, Tommy Smith; Joe Bell; Kosta Barbarouses, Liberato Cacace, Tim Payne, Matthew Garbett; Alex Greive, Chris Wood.

Injuries: Sarpreet Singh, Ryan Thomas.