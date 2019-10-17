Super Welterweight Boxer Patrick Day Dies After Knockout

American super welterweight boxer Patrick Day has died after suffering a serious brain injury from a knockout defeat. Day was knocked out in the 10th round by Charles Conwell in a fight last weekend.

The 27-year-old super welterweight had undergone emergency surgery after the fight at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena.

“On behalf of Patrick’s family, team, and those closest to him, we are grateful for the prayers, expressions of support and outpouring of love for Pat that have been so obvious since his injury,” promoter Lou DiBella said.

Day, who had been in a coma following surgery, died surrounded by family and friends, CBS reported.

The young boxer was carried unconscious from the ring on Saturday following his 10th round knockout.

His Head Bounced off the Ring Canvas

Conwell, a 2016 American Olympian, also dropped Day in the fourth and eighth rounds. He then landed a right hand in the 10th which caused Day to stumble.

Seconds later Conwell rocked Day with a massive left hook that resulted in Day falling backwards and his head bouncing off the canvas. Referee Celestino Ruiz called off the fight at one minute, 46 seconds of the round.

He lay on the canvas for several minutes receiving medical treatment before being removed from the ring.

Day is at least the third boxer to die from injuries sustained in the ring this year.

Argentine boxer Hugo Santillan died in July following a bout in San Nicolas, just north of Buenos Aires.

Santillan’s death came just two days after Russian fighter Maxim Dadashev died from brain injuries suffered in a fight in Maryland.

In his statement on Wednesday, DiBella said he hoped Day’s death would prompt US authorities to adopt tougher safety standards.

“It becomes very difficult to explain away or justify the dangers of boxing at a time like this,” DiBella said.

“This is not a time where edicts or pronouncements are appropriate, or the answers are readily available. It is, however, a time for a call to action.

“While we don’t have the answers, we certainly know many of the questions, have the means to answer them, and have the opportunity to respond responsibly and accordingly and make boxing safer for all who participate.”