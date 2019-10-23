Chiang Rai United Vows to Fight till the Last Day

Chiang Rai United have vowed to fight “injustice” until the final game of the Thai League 1 season this weekend.

The Beetles are two points behind leaders Buriram after they beat PT Prachuap 4-1 and the Thunder Castle defeated Port 3-1 on Sunday.

There has been criticism of the officiating in Buriram’s win over Port, who are out of the title race after Sunday’s loss.

Port chairwoman Nualphan Lamsam said “what’s done is done” and that her team will not lodge a complaint as this could affect the team’s preparations for Chiang Rai United. However Chiang Rai United have vowed to fight “injustice” until the final game of the Thai League 1 season this weekend against Ratchaburi on Nov 2.

“I think everybody saw what happened,” Nualphan said.

“We want to stay focused on our preparations for the FA Cup final.”

However, Chiang Rai United are apparently not happy with the matter.

Former Chiang Rai United chairman Miti Tiyapairat said the club will fight until the last game of the season. No matter “which club, which group of people or which organization” they are fighting against.

“What is not right or is unjust won’t last forever. We have to fight patiently together,” he posted on his Facebook page.

In the final round of matches on Saturday, Chiang Rai United visit Suphanburi. Who are also fighting to avoid the drop, while Buriram travel to already-relegated Chiang Mai.

At Chang Arena on Sunday, Port took the lead against hosts Buriram.

Nacer Barazite equalized for Buriram from what critics say an offside position.

In another incident, Barazite was fouled outside Port’s penalty area and referee Natee Chusuwan allowed play to go on.

However, when Buriram’s Sasalak Haiprakhon sent his shot over the bar, Natee awarded Buriram a free-kick from the earlier incident.

Kevin Ingreso then scored from the free-kick to make it 3-1.

Meanwhile, Buriram chairman Newin Chidchob said the Thunder Castle do not want to receive the trophy at Chiang Mai if they win the Thai League 1 title on Saturday.

With a two-point advantage, Buriram are clear favourites to win a record-extending seventh league title.

“We would not receive the trophy at Chiang Mai,” he said.

“We want to receive the trophy at our stadium in front of our fans.”