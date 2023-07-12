Reminiscing About Adley Rutschman Tackle On Christian McCaffrey

(CTN News) – The young Adley Rutschman won the hearts of fans in the 2023 Home Run Derby, he was a standout catch for the Baltimore Orioles, and he was also the 2018 Men’s College World Series Most Outstanding Player for Oregon State, but he was a freshman kicker for the Beavers’ football team before he won the MCWS.

Adley Rutschman converted a field goal of 63 yards for his high school team as a senior, and he was used as a kickoff specialist by Oregon State as a freshman, when he was able to convert a 45-yard field goal.

There was an afternoon in November of 2016 when Adley Rutschman was teeing up to kick off during the fourth quarter of what was a one-score game between Oregon State and Stanford, and waiting to return the kick was a player who had finished second in the voting for the Heisman trophy in 2015.

There is no doubt that you remember what McCaffrey did during his first season at Stanford when he finished second in the Heisman voting behind only Derrick Henry during the 2015 season.

A total of 2,664 yards from scrimmage were gained by McCaffrey for the Cardinals in that season. Of those 2,019 yards, 2,019 came through the air and another 645 were gained on the ground.

Nevertheless, on that day in November of the following year,

McCaffrey settled under a short kick from Adley Rutschman,

and he was just another player on the kickoff return team that had to be dealt with by the freshman kicker.

In 2016, Adley Rutschman appeared in three games for the Redskins as a freshman, but he never attempted a field goal or extra point, but he did accumulate three tackles for the night.

In addition to the one against McCaffrey, there were many others.

There was no doubt that he made the right decision in taking a break from the football field to focus on baseball during his final season at Oregon State, and as we have seen since those final years at Oregon State until this point, that turned out to be a good decision.

A couple of years ago, he was doing something else on a November afternoon in 2016.

On the kickoff of a game, you are confronted with a future Adley Rutschman NFL All-Pro.

