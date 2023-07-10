MLB Draft 2023 Start Time, TV Channel, Snd Live Stream Are Listed Below

(CTN News) – A handful of MLB Draft young prospects are about to benefit from a lifetime of hard work tonight, as a lifetime of dedication and work has paid off for them.

In Seattle, the MLB Draft will be held, and with it, the emergence of the next generation of baseball stars will be announced.

The Futures Game on Saturday night gave us a glimpse of the bright future of baseball, and the MLB Draft will conclude that look with the announcement of this year’s draft class.

In addition to the high school and college players, a number of players are expected to hear their names called, including Drew Crews, Wyatt Langford, and Paul Skenes.

In addition to Max Clark and Walker Jenkins, there are a number of high schoolers who are expected to be high draft picks.

Currently, the Minnesota Twins hold the No. 5 pick in the draft and have a number of potential options to choose from. These players or any of the next generation of prospects such as Kyle Teel, Chase Dollander, or Jacob Gonzalez could be selected by Minnesota.

This will be the highest selection ever made by the Twins in the MLB Draft since Royce Lewis was taken No. 1 overall in 2017, so there is high expectation that the team will acquire an additional prospect who could contribute to their future success.

When is the MLB Draft scheduled to begin?

On Sunday, July 9th, the MLB Draft will begin at 6 p.m. CT. In honor of the All-Star Weekend festivities taking place in Seattle, the event will be held there.

The program will begin at 6 p.m. CT | 7 p.m. ET

MLB Network is the television channel of choice

The first two rounds of the draft will be held on Sunday, with the remainder taking place over the next two days. The third through tenth rounds will take place on Monday at 1 p.m. CT and the eleventh through twentieth rounds will take place on Tuesday at 1 p.m. CT.

What is the length of the MLB Draft?

MLB Draft differs from most other professional sports leagues in North America in that it is a marathon and not a sprint. In terms of duration, the event lasts three days, which is comparable to the NFL Draft, which also lasts three days.

The timing of those three days is one of the major differences. NFL drafts are conducted on weekends, while MLB drafts are held during work hours at the beginning of the week for most fans.

It is anticipated that the MLB Draft will begin on July 9th and conclude on Tuesday, July 11th.

