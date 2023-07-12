Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury: Heavyweight Clash Set For October 28 In Saudi Arabia

(CTN NEWS) – On July 11, Francis Ngannou, who is widely recognized as one of the hardest punchers in recorded history, made an announcement about his next fight.

The former UFC heavyweight champion revealed that he will be facing boxer Tyson Fury on October 28 in Saudi Arabia. However, specific details regarding the official rule set and parameters of the bout have not been disclosed.

Furthermore, it remains uncertain whether Tyson Fury‘s boxing titles will be up for grabs, giving Ngannou the opportunity to win them. It is worth noting that Ngannou, with a record of 17-3 in mixed martial arts (MMA), has never competed professionally in the sport of boxing.

As of early Tuesday, the official betting odds for the fight have not been made available.

Ngannou Faces Uphill Battle as Betting Underdog Against Tyson Fury, Relies on Devastating Power

Francis Ngannou, known for his incredible punching power, will enter the upcoming fight against Tyson Fury as a significant sports betting underdog.

The odds reflect Ngannou’s lack of experience in professional boxing, making his victory appear less probable. However, Ngannou’s chance lies in his remarkable knockout ability and the potential to connect with a devastating blow that could finish Tyson Fury.

Originally from Cameroon, Ngannou established himself as an elite MMA knockout artist, delivering some of the most spectacular finishes in the sport’s history. Surprisingly, boxing was Ngannou’s initial dream, but he found tremendous success in MMA.

In the early stages of his career, Ngannou won MMA fights primarily through submissions rather than knockouts. However, once he joined the UFC, his renowned “death touch” became evident to the world.

Ngannou achieved the rare feat of never losing his UFC championship, solidifying his status among the sport’s greatest.

In 2023, he declined the UFC’s top offers during contract negotiations and made a pivotal move to the Professional Fighters League (PFL), a rival MMA organization. This new deal allows Ngannou to face boxers outside the PFL banner.

This significant move is expected to have lasting effects on the MMA landscape, highlighting the profound impact Ngannou has had both inside and outside the cage.

Ngannou’s PFL Debut Opponent Undetermined, Focuses on Tyson Fury Fight

Francis Ngannou’s first opponent in the Professional Fighters League (PFL) remains unknown, but his next fight, presumably following boxing rules, is set against Tyson Fury.

In terms of Ngannou’s next MMA bout, the logical choice would be the winner of the PFL’s 2023 heavyweight season. The PFL follows a season format where a new champion is crowned each year after winning four fights in a single calendar year, with a lucrative $1 million prize at stake.

However, Ngannou will not participate in the PFL season format. Instead, he will be the face of the promotion’s upcoming pay-per-view events. Starting in 2024, the PFL plans to host two major pay-per-view events outside of its regular seasonal format.

Typically, PFL seasons begin around April and conclude around October or November.

This timeline would provide ample opportunity for the eventual PFL heavyweight champion to prepare for a showdown against Ngannou, widely regarded as the world’s top heavyweight MMA fighter.

The anticipated pay-per-view events have faced postponements from their original planned launch in 2023. The PFL has openly acknowledged that they were not fully ready to proceed, indicating a desire to maximize the star power and excitement for their inaugural show.

The remaining four contenders in the 2023 PFL heavyweight season may not generate the desired buzz to support Ngannou’s participation. Thus, there is a stronger possibility of signing another notable name from the MMA heavyweight division.

Unfortunately for the PFL, there are limited quality options available in the open market for heavyweight fighters in MMA.

Potential candidates could include former UFC champions like Junior dos Santos or Fabricio Werdum. However, it is worth noting that Ngannou already holds a knockout victory over dos Santos.

The next fight in Ngannou’s career is unpredictable within the realm of MMA. While his goal was initially focused on boxing, Ngannou successfully secured the fight against Tyson Fury while venturing back into the MMA cage.

Ngannou’s Dominance: The Predator’s Trail of Destruction in the Octagon

Francis Ngannou earned his formidable nickname “The Predator” for good reason, often embodying the hunter overpowering his prey within the MMA cage.

With a record of 17-3 over his decade-long career, Ngannou boasts an extraordinary highlight reel. While his victories rarely come by way of decision, he has left a lasting impact with his awe-inspiring finishes.

His most recent UFC win showcased his tenacity, as he rallied from a challenging start against Ciryl Gane to secure a comeback grappling victory, despite competing with multiple torn ligaments in his knee.

In his rematch against Stipe Miocic, Ngannou demonstrated remarkable growth, particularly in his improved takedown defense. The fight might not be considered his most memorable highlight, but it stands as one of his most accomplished performances.

Ngannou’s relentless power and devastating punches ultimately led to a second-round finish, reclaiming the UFC heavyweight title and avenging his 2018 loss to Miocic. As the -144 favorite, Ngannou proved his dominance.

During his winning streak leading up to his second title shot, Ngannou wasted no time dispatching his opponents inside the cage. Notably, he achieved impressive knockouts against the likes of Curtis Blaydes,

Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and former champions Cain Velasquez and Junior dos Santos. In a mere two minutes and 46 seconds, Ngannou swiftly dispatched dos Santos, leaving a lasting impression.

Ngannou’s catalogue of UFC victories can be witnessed in a single sitting. His devastating knockout wins over Andrei Arlovski and Alistair Overeem showcased his raw power and precision.

Notably, the one-shot knockout of Overeem is regarded as one of the most violent in the history of combat sports. As a considerable favorite in these matchups, Ngannou delivered on expectations with moneylines exceeding -200 and -400, respectively.

Despite his reputation as a knockout artist, Ngannou also has a submission victory to his name in the UFC. In only his second appearance inside the octagon, he executed a standing Kimura submission against Anthony Hamilton, further solidifying his diverse skill set.

Ngannou’s path of destruction in the UFC serves as a testament to his extraordinary talent, leaving a trail of fallen opponents in his wake. As “The Predator,” he continues to make a formidable impact in the world of mixed martial arts.

